Mason Pinkett scored a game-high 17 points as visiting George Washington completed a regular-season sweep of rival South Charleston with a 57-46 win in boys basketball Wednesday night.
Alex Yoakum scored 13 points for the Class AAA No. 9 Patriots (8-5), with Ben Nicol contributing 12.
Bryson Smith led South Charleston (6-7) with 12 points. The Black Eagles, playing without leading scorer Quay Sutton, lost their sixth game in a row.
Herbert Hoover 71, Clay County 54: The Huskies jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter, providing the difference in the road win.
Grant Bonner fired in a game-high 25 points for Herbert Hoover (4-8) and Frank Early added 15 points. Grant Krajeski led Clay County with 14 points.
Braxton County 94, Webster County 88: Jadyn Stewart poured in 38 points to lead the Eagles to a free-scoring road win.
Aiden Singleton added 22 points for Braxton County (11-3), which erased a 10-point deficit after the first quarter. Rye Gadd tallied 29 points for Webster (9-6) and Kadin Wright scored 15 points.
Girls
George Washington 67, Summers County 66 (OT): Aamiyah Washington hit the game-winner with two seconds left to lift the Patriots to the win in the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.
Washington scored 12 points, as did Mary Lyle Smith for GW, and Lauren Harmison tallied a career-high 31 points. Gavin Pivont poured in 30 points for Summers County and Taylor Isaac added 19.
Riverside 60, Sherman 45: Jasmine Symns fired in 20 points to lead the Warriors to the road win over the Tide.
Alanna McKenzie had a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) for Riverside (5-9) and Mallory Crowder added 12 points. Hailea Skeens scored 18 points for Sherman (6-10).
Tuesday’s boys games
Chapmanville 52, Scott 51: Andrew Shull scored 19 points and Class AA No. 2 Chapmanville (12-2) survived a last-second shot attempt to win in Madison.
The No. 10 Skyhawks (10-6), down 12 points entering the final quarter, were within one when Jon Hamilton’s basket with 0.6 seconds left was wiped out on a charging call. Hamilton and Caleb Dingess each had 14 points for Scott, and Brody Dalton added 10 for the Tigers.
Tolsia 75, Tug Valley 70: Freshman Jesse Muncy had 29 points and Zach Ball 14 as the host Rebels (6-7) won in overtime. For the Panthers (5-9), Caleb May scored 22 points, Ian Reed 15 and Ethan Colegrove added 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Grace Christian 76, Wayne 63: Eli Foster tallied 23 points and Braeden Workman 18 as the host Soldiers (10-6) earned the victory.
For the Pioneers (2-12), Nick Bryant had 27 points, Jacob Merritt 13 and Kolby Stiltner 10.
Tuesday’s girls game
Webster County 84, Richwood 43: Sydney Baird scored 29 points as the Highlanders broke Richwood’s three-game win streak. Holly Perrine and Ceressa Williams each had 15 points for Webster (6-9), and Natalie Snyder added 13. Trinity Amick led the Lumberjacks (6-10) with 15 points and Becca O’Dell had 10.