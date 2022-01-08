Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Greenbrier East defeated George Washington at home 52-38 on Saturday. Daisha Summers fired in 28 points to lift the Spartans (8-2) to the home win. Finley Lohan scored a team-high 13 points for GW.

Mercer Christian 80, Elk Valley Christian 51: Kayley Trump poured in 40 points to lead Mercer to the home win.

Karis Trump and Bailey Martin added 12 points each for Mercer Christian (7-1). Kaitlyn Swor led Elk Valley Christian (8-2) with 16 points and Maddy Swor chipped in 14 points.

Boys

Logan 64, Woodrow Wilson 46: Garrett Williamson and Jackson Tackett both had double-doubles in the win for the Wildcats in the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

Williamson had 14 points and 10 assists and Tackett recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for undefeated Logan (6-0). Elijah Redfern tallied 17 points for Woodrow Wilson.

