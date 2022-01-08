Prep basketball roundup: George Washington girls fall to Greenbrier East Staff reports Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenbrier East defeated George Washington at home 52-38 on Saturday. Daisha Summers fired in 28 points to lift the Spartans (8-2) to the home win. Finley Lohan scored a team-high 13 points for GW.Mercer Christian 80, Elk Valley Christian 51: Kayley Trump poured in 40 points to lead Mercer to the home win.Karis Trump and Bailey Martin added 12 points each for Mercer Christian (7-1). Kaitlyn Swor led Elk Valley Christian (8-2) with 16 points and Maddy Swor chipped in 14 points.BoysLogan 64, Woodrow Wilson 46: Garrett Williamson and Jackson Tackett both had double-doubles in the win for the Wildcats in the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.Williamson had 14 points and 10 assists and Tackett recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for undefeated Logan (6-0). Elijah Redfern tallied 17 points for Woodrow Wilson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackson Tackett Garrett Williamson Point Sport Basketball Assist Double-double Win Elk Valley Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer school building transformed into boutique hotel designed for accessibilityJustice calls lawmakers in for special session two days before regular sessionStatehouse Beat: Justice's lies, damn lies and statisticsWest Virginians positioned to disproportionately benefit from Medicare expansion blocked by their senatorsPrichard woman receives honorary Buffalo High diplomaDowntown Charleston slowly rumbling to lifeWVU basketball: Mountaineers flourish late in gamesDear Abby: Wedding invites sent only to family's female relatives‘Outdoor Fitness Park’ project in motion for Madison areaGuest editorial: Remembering White, Miami's last 'Golden Girl' Upcoming Events