Kalissa Lacy and Lauren Harmison each recorded a double-double and George Washington connected on 17 3-pointers en route to an 81-52 road win over Capital in girls basketball Thursday in Charleston.
Lacy made seven 3s for 29 points and dished out 12 assists, while Harmison nailed seven treys for 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots (12-7). Harmison surpassed the 1,000-point barrier for her career.
Natalyia Sayles led the way for the Cougars (5-14) with 22 points, and Stephanie Hudnall had 13 and Talayah Boxley 10.
South Charleston 80, Riverside 48: South Charleston made 13 3-pointers and Myra Cuffee and Genevieve Potter combined for 40 points to lead SC to a road victory.
Cuffee finished with a game-high 21 points, while Potter poured in 19 for the Black Eagles (14-5). Also for SC, Maliha Witten scored 17. For the Warriors (6-13), Alanna McKenzie led the way with 16 points and Jasmine Symns donated 10.
Parkersburg 65, St. Albans 46: Sierra Mason led Parkersburg with a game-high 16 points as the Big Reds (15-5) topped St. Albans at home. Aleea Crites added 15 points in the win.
Kiersten Eggleton led St. Albans (6-14) with 13 points.
Nitro 72, Ripley 52: Baylee Goins exploded for 29 points as Nitro cruised to a home win.
Haley Carroll added 17 points for the Wildcats (16-5). Katelyn Sarver knocked down six 3-pointers for 22 points and Kaylie Blackburn tacked on 13 points for the Vikings.
Winfield 79, Logan 48: ZZ Russell recorded six 3-pointers on her way to 32 points to lead Winfield to a road win.
Also for the Generals (18-2), Lauren Hudson had 15 points, Kennedy Dean donated 11 and Kierstyn Doss 10. Peyton Ilderton led the Wildcats (8-11) with 22 points, while Jill Tothe tacked on 13 and Natalie Blankenship 10.
Wahama 48, Charleston Catholic 35: Emma Gibbs registered 24 points as Wahama held off the visiting Irish.
Hannah Rose added 11 points for the White Falcons (10-10). Sydney Bolles netted 16 points to lead Catholic (12-7).
Roane County 47, Ravenswood 38: Faith Mason scored 18 points and Madison Sinclair added 11 as Roane County held off visiting Ravenswood. Annie Hunt led the Red Devils with 20 points.
Webster County 79, Tyler Consolidated 43: Sydney Baird scored a game-high 35 points as Webster eased past visiting Tyler. Ellie Miller led Tyler with 12 points.
PikeView 66, James Monroe 54: Lakin McKinney scored 24 points as PikeView won on the road at James Monroe. Morgan Boroski led James Monroe with a game-high of 34 points.
Boys
Roane County 61, Herbert Hoover 51: Brayden Miller poured in a game-high 31 points as the Raiders (10-8) slipped past host Herbert Hoover.
Grant Bonner led the Huskies (6-13) with 18 points.
Point Pleasant 53, Buffalo 40: Hunter Bush scored 18 points and Braxton Yates 11 as the Big Blacks earned a road victory to push their record to 7-11. Point led at halftime 28-24.
For the Bison (5-12), Alec Hanshaw had 12 points and Noah Thompson eight.
Tug Valley 84, Van 47: Caleb May led six players in double-figure scoring with 16 points for the visiting Panthers (8-11). Also for Tug, Easton Davis had 14 points, Zach Savage 12, Ian Reed 10, Joby Sorrell 10 and Ian Reed 10.
Jacob Jarrell scored 15 points and David Stewart 10 for the Bulldogs (4-11).
Ravenswood 68, Tyler Consolidated 52: Ashton Miller scored 17 points and Matthew Carte supplied 16 to power Ravenwood past the visiting Knights.
Trey Mandrake chipped in 14 points for the Red Devils (9-9). Gage Huffman had 16 points to lead Tyler (3-16) and Justin Bowman added 10.
Wednesday’s game
Man 90, Sherman 34: Sophomore Austin Ball posted his ninth double-double of the season to lead Class AA No. 10 Man to a 56-point victory. Ball, one of three Hillbillies to score at least 20 points, led Man with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Peyton Adams had a career-high 20 points and Caleb Blevins also had 20 for the Hillbillies (14-3).
Chris Abbott led Sherman with 11 points and Travis Cooper added six for the Tide (8-9).