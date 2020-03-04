George Washington’s Mason Pinkett hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to help the No. 1 seed Patriots defeat No. 4 seed South Charleston 75-74 in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals Wednesday night at GW.
GW will host No. 3 St. Albans in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Black Eagles led by one point but missed a pair of free throws inside of 15 seconds to play, leading to Pinkett’s heroics. SC shot just 6 for 16 from the foul line opposed to 11 for 13 for GW (17-5).
Alex Yoakum poured in 27 points for GW and Pinkett added 15 points. Quay Sutton paced the Black Eagles (11-12) with 23 points and Shaiqwan Brown had 16.
Poca 87, Sissonville 55: The Dots only led by one point after the first quarter but pulled away for the win at home in AA Region 4 Section 1. Isaac McKneely fired in 31 points for Poca, Noah Rittinger added 23 points and eight assists and Ethan Payne tallied 14 points. Joseph Udoh led Sissonville (7-17) with 24 points and Brody Danberry chipped in 15.
No. 1 seed Poca (20-3) hosts No. 2 seed Winfield for the sectional title Friday.
Winfield 69, Wayne 29: The Generals parlayed great defense and good balance in earning the home victory in AA Region 4 Section 1.
Jonathan Craft scored 12 points for Winfield and was followed by Daven Law (11 points) and Christian Frye (10 points). Nick Bryant scored 16 points for Wayne (4-20). The No. 2 seed Generals (10-13) travel to Poca Friday for the sectional title.
Woodrow Wilson 84, Riverside 55: Ayden Ince dropped in 26 points and Ben Gilliam 16 to pace the host Flying Eagles to victory in AAA Region 3 Section 2. Maddex McMillen added 15 points and Richard Law 10 for Woodrow (16-7). For the Warriors (1-21), Javante Elzy scored 17 points.
Parkersburg 62, Ripley 56: Noah Umpleby scored 17 points and the No. 3 seed Big Reds earned a road victory in AAA Region 4 Section 1. Julian Martin and Bryson Singer added 12 points each for Parkersburg, which visits Parkersburg South Friday in the finals. Ty Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ripley (12-11).
Spring Valley 78, Huntington 68: The Timberwolves posted a come-from-behind victory in AAA Region 4 Section 2. C.J. Meredith fired in 29 points for Spring Valley (12-11) and Corbin Page added 20 points. Amare Smith had 24 points for Huntington. The Timberwolves play No. 1 seed Cabell Midland Friday in the sectional final.
Cabell Midland 40, Hurricane 29: The top-seeded Knights used a strong second half to fend off the pesky Redskins AAA Region 4 Section 2. The Knights (19-4) trailed by seven at halftime but outscored Hurricane (6-20) by 18 in the second half while holding the Redskins to just nine points. Midland hosts Spring Valley in the title game Friday. K.K. Seibert was the lone double- figure scorer for the Knights with 11 points. Austin Dearing scored a game-high 14 points for Hurricane.
Tuesday’s boys game
Braxton County 87, Herbert Hoover 77, OT: Jadyn Stewart scored 15 of his 50 points in overtime as the top-seeded Eagles (17-6) advanced to the finals of Class AA Region 2 Section 2. Ryan Conrad added 13 points for Braxton, which trailed 51-50 going into the fourth quarter.
For the Huskies (7-17), Grant Bonner had 18 points before fouling out, Trey Chapman scored 15, Eli Robertson 14 and Maven Mullins and Josh Swecker each tallied 13.
Girls
Pocahontas County 77, Greenbrier West 40: Laila Calhoun (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Charity Warder (15 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles as the host Warriors (21-4) won the Class A Region 3 title. For the Cavaliers (12-13), Kenley Posten scored 24 points.