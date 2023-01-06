Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cody Griffith poured in 32 points, including six 3-pointers to lead the Winfield boys basketball team to a 75-66 home victory over the Logan on Friday.

Tanner Loughery had a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) for Winfield and Ross Musick tallied 14 points. Scotty Browning fired in 29 points for Logan and Garrett Williamson added 13 points.