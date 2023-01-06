Cody Griffith poured in 32 points, including six 3-pointers to lead the Winfield boys basketball team to a 75-66 home victory over the Logan on Friday.
Tanner Loughery had a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) for Winfield and Ross Musick tallied 14 points. Scotty Browning fired in 29 points for Logan and Garrett Williamson added 13 points.
South Charleston 62, Capital 55: Nas’jaih Jones tallied 24 points to lead the Black Eagles to the home victory over the Cougars.
Bryson Smith added 13 points for SC, who held Capital to just eight points in the fourth quarter. Taeshuan Hines led Capital with 13 points followed by Demahjae Clark with 12 points.
Herbert Hoover 56, Sissonville 48: Dane Hatfield (21 points) and Eli Robertson (19 points) combined for 40 in leading the Huskies to the win in a game played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Garrett Wentz added 10 points for Hoover.
Ripley 56, Nitro 42: The Vikings used solid defense, holding the Wildcats to just 13 first half points in earning the home victory to remain unbeaten at 8-0.
Luke Johnson led Ripley with 17 points, Cade Goode added 16 points, and Virgil Myers contributed 11 points. Derick Woodrum scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Nitro (5-3).
Greenbrier East 74, Huntington 70: Adam Seams earned a triple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in helping the Spartans erase an 18-point deficit in the comeback win in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Goose Gabbert added 23 points for Greenbrier East (5-1). Mikey Johnson also tallied 23 points as Huntington (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Ravenswood 68, Roane County 46: Matthew Carte poured in 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Red Devils to the home win.
Drew Hunt added 12 points for Ravenswood (6-3) and Beau Bennett contributed 10 points. Corbin Cottrill paced Roane County (2-4) with 16 points.
Girls
Wayne 60, Ripley 27: In a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class AAA, the No. 1 Pioneers cruised to the comfortable win to remain unbeaten at 10-0 over the No. 2 Vikings.
Addie Adkins earned a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) for Wayne, Brooke Adkins added 16 points, and Laneigh Brooks chipped in 12 points. Sophie Nichols led Ripley (8-2) with 12 points.
Princeton 53, Capital 19: Maddie Stull had a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) to help lead the Tigers to the comfortable home win over the Cougars.
Kaylyn Davis added a game-high 13 points for Princeton and Kaylee Wright was also in double figures with 10 points.
Wheeling Park 66, Huntington 50: Alexis Bordas poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Patriots to the victory over the two time defending champion Highlanders in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Natalie Daugherty added 11 points for Wheeling Park, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA. Jada Turner led Huntington with 19 points and Amara Jackson netted 11 points.
Cross Lanes Christian 45, Hannan 18: Bayleigh Velepec scored 12 points and Eliza Bacchus added 11 points for CLC (4-4) as they led 30-1 at halftime.