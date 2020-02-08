Juniors Alec Hanshaw and Noah Thompson combined for 42 points Saturday afternoon as host Buffalo earned an 81-69 boys basketball victory against East Hardy in a consolation-round game of the Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Hanshaw finished with 24 points and Thompson 18 for the Bison (5-10). Freshman Ian Thompson also scored 13 points for Buffalo.
For East Hardy (7-11), Christian Dove had 28 points and Dawson Price 16.
Riverside 86, Pocahontas County 56: Javante Elzy turned in 21 points to give host Riverside its first win of the season and earn Taylor Woods his first win as Warriors’ coach.
Quentin DeMello, Isaiah Ford and Josh Arthur each tallied 12 points and Jeremiah Mason donated 10 for Riverside (1-6). Kolton Alderman led Pocahontas with 15 points and Jamie Vandevender added 14.
Van 74, Moorefield 73: David Stewart nailed five 3-pointers on his way to 34 points as visiting Van edged Moorefield in overtime in a third-round game of the HIT.
Austin Javins registered 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Jarrell tacked on 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-10). Trevor Shoemaker led the Yellow Jackets (7-9) with 21 points, while Chase Vance added 19 and Brent Moran and Thomas Williams each scored 15.
Webster County 80, Roane County 71: Rye Gadd registered 22 points and 12 rebounds as Webster held on for a home win.
William Lewis chipped in 15 points for the Highlanders (11-6). Brayden Miller racked up a game-high 31 points to lead the Raiders (10-8), while Isaac Ryan added 11 and Noah Lance 10.
Gallia Academy, Ohio 61, Point Pleasant 53: Reece Thomas scored 15 points and Logan Blouir 14 to lead the host Blue Devils to victory. For the Big Blacks (6-11), Hunter Bush poured in 34 points, 25 coming in the second half.
Friday’s boys game
Tolsia 79, Carter Christian (Ky.) 52: Colton Austin scored 15 points, David Dingess 13 and Steven Ward 12 as the host Rebels (8-8) burst into a 29-point lead after one quarter and let the reserves finish out the game.
Girls
Nitro 59, Point Pleasant 31: Baylee Goins scored 22 points and handed out 14 assists to lead Nitro to the road win. Lena Elkins added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-5), who took a 21-3 lead after the first quarter. Brooke Warner led the Big Blacks with 12 points.
Wayne 61, Sissonville 43: Wayne stormed out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter to put away host Sissonville.
Alana Eves paced the Pioneers with 18 points, and Harley Wallace and Jasmine Tabor each tacked on 14. Sydney Farmer fired in a game-high 24 points to lead the Indians.
Charleston Catholic 52, Notre Dame 41: Sydney Bolles tossed in 13 points and Catholic overcame a sluggish start to earn a road win.
Trailing 9-2 after the first quarter, the visiting Irish outscored Notre Dame 21-6 in the second to pull away. Clare Tupta tacked on 12 points for Catholic (11-6). Bailee Yokum poured in 24 points to lead Notre Dame.
Greenbrier East 73, Martinsburg 48: Haley McClure dropped in 27 points and Amya Dotson 19 to pace the Class AAA No. 2 Spartans (15-2) to a home win. For the No. 8 Bulldogs (14-3), Mackenzie Joliffe had 15 points and Ella Joseph 12.