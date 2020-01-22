Lauren Harmison scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and had plenty of help as George Washington earned a 73-44 home victory over Riverside in girls prep basketball Wednesday.
Kalissa Lacy added a game-high 22 points for GW (8-3) and Aamiyah Washington grabbed 17 boards. Jasmine Symns led Riverside (3-8) with 18 points, and scored her 1,000th career point and Kendall Merrell added 10 points.
Nitro 75, Shady Spring 33: Baylee Goins poured in 29 points and the Wildcats earned the comfortable win at home. Haley Carroll added 13 points for Nitro (10-4) and Brooklyn Bowen chipped in 11 points. The Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers in the game.
Herbert Hoover 56, Clay County 24: Allison Dunbar tossed in 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace the host Huskies to victory. Taylor Ray added nine points for Hoover (10-5), which led 22-0 after one quarter.
Parkersburg South 70, Morgantown 65: Makenna Winans scored 24 points, including her 1,000th career point, and the Patriots held on for the road win. Erin Williams added 22 points for South (3-10), which led by 17 at halftime. Kaitlyn Ammons led Morgantown with 18 points.
Spring Valley 75, Capital 59: Hallie Bailey scored 18 points as the visiting Timberwolves (9-4) picked up a road win. Caroline Asbury added 17 points for Spring Valley with Brea Saunders contributing 13. Talayah Boxley scored 18 points to lead Capital (4-9). Natalyia Sayles pitched in with 14 points and Kya Hampton scored 10.
PikeView 80, Graham, Va. 38: The Panthers had two players earn double-doubles in Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey in the home win. McKinney poured in 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Bailey tallied 16 points and 18 boards for PikeView (8-6). Shayla Short scored 12 points for Graham.
Chesapeake (Ohio) 47, Tolsia 41: Maddie Ward poured in 23 points in the home win for Chesapeake. Katie Marcum had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) for Tolsia (6-7) and Julie Boone added 11 points.
Boys
Charleston Catholic 82, Webster County 44: Aiden Satterfield pumped in 32 points and the Irish held Webster to just eight second-half points in the easy home win. Marshall Pile added 17 points for Catholic (8-3) and Zion Suddeth earned 13 points. Rye Gadd was the lone double-figure scorer for Webster County (8-4) with 19 points.
Tuesday’s boys games
Winfield 70, Sissonville 44: Christian Frye scored 20 points and visiting Winfield used a second-quarter surge to defeat Sissonville. Also for the Generals (4-5), Donovan Craft had 13 points and Blake Morris 10. For the Indians (2-9), Joseph Udoh scored 17 points.
Man 75, Cross Lanes Christian 46: Sophomore Caleb Blevins set a school single-game record with 10 3-pointers, scoring 32 points to lead the Class AA No. 9 Hillbillies to victory. Blevins, who also had seven rebounds, was 10 of 14 from beyond the arc. Peyton Adams had a double-double (13 points, 10 assists) and Austin Ball added 10 points for Man (8-1). Stevie Hicks paced the Warriors (5-8) with 17 points and Tyler Burdette added 15.
Van 67, Sherman 49: David Stewart’s 32 points and four assists led the way as the visiting Bulldogs racked up a win. Also for Van (3-7), Jacob Jarrell had 19 points. For the Tide (4-6), Logan Green had 10 points.
Mingo Central 61, Tug Valley 57: Devin Hatfield had 26 points and Drew Hatfield 23 points and five assists as the visiting Miners (8-3) won their fifth in a row. For the Panthers (5-8), Caleb May scored 23 points.
Tuesday’s girls games
Webster County 47, Braxton County 39: Sydney Baird scored a game-high 31 points to propel the Highlanders (5-8) to the road upset against the Eagles. Jocelyn Abraham had 19 points for Braxton (12-3), and Maggie Skidmore added 12.
Sherman 50, Cross Lanes Christian 36: Hailea Skeens tallied 21 points to pace the host Tide to victory. For Cross Lanes, Lauren Bailey had five 3-pointers and scored 18 points.