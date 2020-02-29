Maven Mullins hit a shot at the buzzer to lift Herbert Hoover over Roane County 57-55 in Spencer Saturday night to advance in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament.
Mullins hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, while Grant Bonner led the Huskies (7-16) with 17 points and Trey Chapman added 10.
Brayden Miller led all scorers with 23 points for the Raiders (13-10).
Herbert Hoover goes to Sutton to face top-seeded Braxton County on Tuesday night.
Scott 71, Lincoln County 64: Jon Hamilton led four Skyhawks in double figures with 23 points as Scott (15-8) advanced in Class AA Region 4 Section 2 over the Panthers in Madison.
Landon Stone added 19 points while Gavin Cooper and Cavin White each scored 10 points. John Blankenship was the game’s top scorer with 30 points for Lincoln County (14-9).
The Skyhawks travel to Chapmanville to face Logan on Wednesday night.
Van 64, St. Joseph 61: The Bulldogs pulled off the upset of the Irish in their Class A Region 4 Section 2 game in Hurricane.
Austin Javins led sixth-seeded Van (5-18) with 19 points and eight rebounds, with David Stewart adding 16 points and six assists and Jacob Jarrell finishing with 11 points.
St. Joseph (10-13), the No. 3 seed in the section, was led by 23 points from Christian Layne. Jayden Price had 11 and Jaylen Motley 10.
The Bulldogs next face Tolsia Tuesday at Hurricane.
Ravenswood 78, Wahama 65: The Red Devils defeated the White Eagles at home, advancing to face Parkersburg Catholic Tuesday in Class A Region 4 Section 1.
Devin Raines hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for the Red Devils (11-12), with Matthew Carte adding 15.
Abram Pauley led all scorers with 27 points for Wahama (0-23), with Brayden Davenport scoring 13 and Harrison Panko-Shields 11.
Woodrow Wilson 67, Parkersburg South 63: Richard Law scored 20 points and Ben Gilliam finished with 17 as the host Flying Eagles (15-7) closed out their regular season on a six-game winning streak at the expense of the Patriots.
Malaki Sylvia finished with 20 points and Nathan Currey 16 for South (14-8).