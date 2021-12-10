Huntington's girls team and George Washington's boys were ranked first in the Mountain State Athletic Conference preseason prep basketball polls.
Huntington is the defending Class AAAA girls state champion and George Washington is the defending Class AAAA boys champion.
Ranking second in the girls poll is Cabell Midland followed by George Washington, Capital and Parkersburg to round out the top five. Ranking sixth is Spring Valley, in seventh is South Charleston, St. Albans is eighth, Hurricane is ninth and Riverside is 10th.
In the boys poll, Cabell Midland is second, Huntington is third, South Charleston is fourth and Capital rounds out the top five. Following Capital with a sixth rankling is Hurricane followed by St. Albans in seventh, Parkersburg in eighth, Spring Valley in ninth and Riverside in 10th.
Thursday's girls games
Hurricane 49, Lincoln County 40: Erin Dempsey scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Redskins in the home win.
Other double-figure scorers for Hurricane (2-2) were Maddy Young and Alex Anderson (11 points each) and Lauren Dye (10 points), who added 10 rebounds. Avery Lucas had 11 points for Lincoln County.
Herbert Hoover 44, Poca 18: The Huskies led by 19 after the first quarter and held the Dots to just eight first-half points in the comfortable road win.
Taylor Ray fired in 19 points, including three 3-pointers for Hoover. Zoey Williams led Poca with eight points.
Webster County 70, Braxton County 35: Sydney Baird poured in 25 points and the Highlanders doubled up the Eagles on the road.
Holly Perrine added 11 points for Webster County (2-1) and Ava Durham chipped in 10.
Thursday's boys games
Winfield 85, Sissonville 49: The Generals led by seven after the first quarter but outscored the Indians 25-2 in the second quarter for the road win.
Seth Shilot fired in 24 points for Winfield (1-0), Josh Cook added 17 points and Davin Wall contributed 10. Ben Smith paced Sissonville (0-2) with 17 points and Jake Wiseman chipped in 10.
Charleston Catholic 81, Parkersburg Catholic 36: The Irish led by 19 after the first quarter and 37 at halftime en route to the easy road win.
Jayallen Turner led Charleston Catholic (1-0) with 17 points, Jonah Ball added 15 and Jeff Reynolds chipped in 11. Charley Sumney paced Parkerburg Catholic (0-2) with 12 points.
Greenbrier West 76, Pocahontas County 61: Chase McClung scored 16 points and Brayden McClung added 15 to lead the Cavaliers to the home win.
Other double-figure scorers for Greenbrier West were Michael Kanode (14 points) and Elijah Perkins and Dale Boone (11 each). Sean Beverage (21 points) and Jamie Vandevender (20 ) paced Pocahontas County.