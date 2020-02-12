Shawn See, a 6-foot-10, 340-pound preferred walk-on to the WVU football team, delivered 18 points and nine rebounds to pace lead Keyser to a 75-61 boys basketball win over Sissonville Wednesday during the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
Also for Keyser, Ryan Shoemaker scored 25 points and P.J. Kennedy 14. The Golden Tornado led 43-31 at halftime and shot 57 percent from the floor for the game.
For the Indians, Brody Danberry scored 21 points, Dylan Griffith finished with 20 points and four assists and 6-9 Joseph Udoh had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 55, Roane County 28: The Huskies cruised out to a 34-6 halftime lead and cruised to the home victory. Allison Dunbar led Hoover (15-7) with 19 points and Taylor Ray added 10. Saith Mason led Roane (4-17) with eight points.
Charleston Catholic 42, Webster County 35: The Irish used strong defense to earn the victory on the road over the Highlanders.
Sydney Bolles was the lone double figure scorer for Catholic with 11 points. Sydney Baird scored a game-high 12 points for Webster County (7-12).
Tuesday’s girls game
Pocahontas County 49, Calhoun County 38: Pocahontas’ 16-4 second quarter over Calhoun ended up being the deciding factor in the game. Laila Calhoun led Pocahontas (15-4) with 19 points, while Kira Bircher added 11. For Calhoun County (14-7), Josie Montgomery scored 13 and Madison Dennis added 10.