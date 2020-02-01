Kalissa Lacy tallied 30 points and had six rebounds Saturday as George Washington shot down Woodrow Wilson 64-55 in a girls co-championship game during the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.
Also for the Patriots (10-5), Lauren Harmison had 13 points and Vivian Ho 11. For the Flying Eagles, Keanti Thompson scored 13 points.
Pocahontas County 41, Charleston Catholic 28: Chariti Warder had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the host Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Also for Pocahontas (13-4), Laila Calhoun donated 11 points and 12 rebounds. For the Irish (10-6), Clare Tupta scored a dozen points. Catholic was outrebounded 44-25 and committed 26 turnovers.
Calhoun County 63, Tolsia 28: Josie Montgomery dropped in 28 points to pace the host Red Devils (13-5) to the win. For the Rebels (9-8), Kylea Pollinger led with eight points.
Nitro 56, Capital 42: Haley Carroll recorded her 1,000th career point as Nitro took down Capital. Carroll finished with 12 points, and teammate Baylee Goins scored 19 points. Talayah Boxley led Capital with 14 points, and Nataliya Sayles added 11.
Boys
Capital 76, PikeView 69: Kerion Martin didn’t miss a shot from the field and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to spark his team to victory against PikeView during the consolation round of the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.
Martin was 7 for 7 from the floor. Also for the Cougars (8-7), Ekia Wicker had 14 points, Karrington Hill 13 and Daimarquis Brooks 10. Brooks also grabbed 10 rebounds to pace Capital to a 35-29 edge off the boards. For the Panthers (4-11), Kobey Taylor-Williams turned in 24 points and 10 rebounds and Peyton Meadows added 18 points and 11 boards.
Bridgeport 49, Nitro 39: Jack Bifano and Nick Stalnaker each netted 17 points for the victorious host Indians (11-3), ranked No. 8 in Class AA. For the Wildcats (4-12), Kolton Painter had 16 points and Trevor Lowe 11.
George Washington 51, Wesley Christian (Ky.) 36: Alex Yoakum led George Washington with 15 points as the Patriots knocked off Wesley Christian (Ky.) at the King Coal Class in Logan. Mason Pinkett added 13 points for GW. Ricardo Vinettine led Wesley with 11 points.
Charleston Catholic 71, St. Joseph 61: Aiden Satterfield led a balanced Catholic offense with 18 points as Catholic picked up a road win. Zion Suddeth added 17 points and Marshall Pile chipped in 15. Zavion Johnson led St. Joe with 21 points off seven 3s.
Logan 66, Parkersburg Catholic 44: David Early scored 35 points and became the all-time leading scorer in school history — boys or girls — to spark the host Wildcats to victory in the King Coal Classic at the Logan Field House.
Early, who passed Paul Williamson as the boys all-time scoring leader earlier this season, now stands at 2,004 career points, which also bypasses the total of Shayna Gore, who holds the school’s scoring record for girls.
Parkersburg South 67, Logan, Ohio 40: Malaki Sylvia scored 23 points and Nathan Currey 12 to pace the win for the host Patriots (8-5). For Logan, Tegan Meyers had 20 points and Justin Wolfe 13.
South Gallia, Ohio 61, Point Pleasant 37: Brayden Hammond had 27 points and Layne Ours 13 as the host Rebels prevailed. For the Big Blacks (5-9), Hunter Bush scored 14 points.
St. Marys 82, Van 57: Grant Barnhart scored a game-high 26 points as St. Marys advanced to the HIT semifinals. William Steele added 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jacob Jarrell led Van with 17 points.
Friday’s girls games
Princeton 49, Riverside 33: Lakin Dye scored 18 points for Princeton to lead her team past visiting Riverside. Taylor Scott added 13 points in the win. Jasmine Symns led Riverside with 11 points and Alanna McKenzie added 10 for the Warriors.
Webster County 55, Clay County 39: Sydney Baird poured in 32 points to lead the visiting Highlanders (7-9) to the win. For the winless Panthers, Brooklyn Burford, Lexi Ramsey and Ivy Taylor each had nine points.