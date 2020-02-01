Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.