Logan defeated two-time defending West Virginia Class AA champion Chapmanville 72-61 Tuesday night at Willie Akers Arena in Logan, snapping Chapmanville’s 54-game winning streak against West Virginia teams.
The Wildcats (8-3) got 24 points from David Early and Aiden Slack scored 14 and Mitchell Hainer 12.
Philip Mullins led all scorers with 36 points for the Tigers (10-2) and Obinna Killen had 19, but they accounted for all but six points for Chapmanville (9-2).
Poca 63, Lincoln County 41: Isaac McKneely tossed in 20 points to power Poca past the visiting Panthers (9-3).
Nate Vance tacked on 12 points while Jackson Toney recorded 11 points and seven rebounds and Toby Payne added 10 points. Jayse Tully led Lincoln County with 21 points and John Blankenship chipped in 10.
Scott 64, Winfield 57: Jon Hamilton poured in 30 points with Landon Stone pitching in 14 as the visiting Skyhawks (8-5) registered a Cardinal Conference win.
Ethan Kincaid led three double-figure scorers for Winfield (2-5) with 15 points as Christian Frye contributed 11 and Donovan Craft 10.
Buffalo 59, Van 51: Alec Hanshaw had 16 points and Noah Thompson tallied 10 as Buffalo (4-3) held off host Van.
Austin Javins and David Stewart each netted 19 points for the Bulldogs and Jacob Jarrell tossed in 10.
Williamstown 85, Ravenswood 51: Sam Cremeans led four Yellow Jackets in double figures with 21 points as Williamstown (10-0) continued its undefeated season at the expense of the visiting Red Devils.
Peyton Amrine scored 16 points and Isaac Cutright had 13 and Eli Inman 12. Jaycob Creel led Ravenswood (4-5) with 14 points with Devin Raines scoring 13.
Mount View 78, Montcalm 36: Malaki Bishop led all scorers with 23 points as the Golden Knights cruised on the road over the Generals.
Brendon Rotenberry and Liam Fultineer each scored 14 points for Mount View (3-7). Leon Lambert led Montcalm (1-7) with 15 points, with Keith Cosner adding 13.
Point Pleasant 53, Calvary Baptist 48: Hunter Bush tossed in 24 points and Eric Chapman 11 to lead the visiting Big Blacks (3-6) to victory.
For the Patriots, Ben Scarbro had 21 points and Luke Pauley 12.
Girls
George Washington 66, Huntington 54: Lauren Harmison (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Kalissa Lacy (17 points, 11 assists) each recorded a double-double as the Patriots picked up a home win.
Vivian Ho added 20 points and seven assists for GW (6-3), which knocked down 10 3-pointers. Katie Swann led the Highlanders (7-3) with 20 points and LaTahia Jackson and Madison Slash each donated 10.
Charleston Catholic 63, Greater Beckley Christian 28: Sydney Bolles notched 21 points as the Irish rolled to a road win.
Marcella Wheeler and Clare Tupta tacked on 10 points each for Catholic (6-5). Grace Mitchell led Greater Beckley (8-3) with 15 points.
Woodrow Wilson 63, Riverside 34: Elizabeth Cadle had 17 points as the Flying Eagles flew out of Quincy with a win over the Warriors (3-6). It was Woodrow Wilson’s fifth straight win and Riverside’s fifth straight loss.
Keanti Thompson scored 15 while Olivia Ziolkowski added 10 for the Flying Eagles (6-1). Jasmine Symns had a game-high 18 points for the Warriors.
Parkersburg 69, Parkersburg South 42: Bre Wilson netted 19 points with Maddi Leggett adding 12 and Aleea Crites 11 as the visiting Big Reds (8-5) pulled away for a win.
Makenna Winans led all scorers with 20 points for South (2-9) with Rylee Harner finishing with 12.
Wyoming East 68, PikeView 55: Skylar Davidson scored 28 points and Hannah Blankenship 16 as the visiting Warriors picked up the win.
For the Panthers (6-5), Hannan Perdue had 20 points and Laken McKinney 13.
Braxton County 66, Doddridge County 39: Jocelyn Abraham registered 20 points and 11 rebounds as Braxton County won at home.
Peyton Smith (15 points), Maggie Skidmore (11) and Lainey Hunt (10) also contributed for the Eagles (11-2). The Bulldogs drop to 8-4.