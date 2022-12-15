Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Logan and Poca were tied after the first quarter but the Wildcats responded to double up the Dots for a 50-25 home win in girls prep basketball Thursday.

Natalie Blankenship scored a game-high 14 points for Logan (3-3) and Allie Crouch added 10 points. Madison Nehme scored 12 points for Poca.