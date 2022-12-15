Prep basketball roundup: Logan girls defeat Poca 50-25 Staff reports Dec 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan and Poca were tied after the first quarter but the Wildcats responded to double up the Dots for a 50-25 home win in girls prep basketball Thursday.Natalie Blankenship scored a game-high 14 points for Logan (3-3) and Allie Crouch added 10 points. Madison Nehme scored 12 points for Poca.boysRavenswood 74, Wahama 63: Matthew Carte poured in 30 points to lead the Red Devils to the home win over the White Falcons.Three others players scored 12 points for Ravenswood (3-0) in Drew Hunt, Logan Alfred, and Beau Bennett. Josiah Lloyd led Wahama (2-2) with 23 points.Webster County 78, St. Joseph 43: Riley Clevenger scored 17 points to lead four double figure scorers for the Highlanders in the home win.Other top scorers for Webster County (3-0) included Rayden Triplett with 15 points, Zach McCourt (14), and Dakota Blankenship (10). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.