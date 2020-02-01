Kerion Martin didn’t miss a shot from the field and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to spark Capital to a 76-69 boys basketball victory against PikeView during the consolation round of the Big Atlantic Classic Saturday in Beckley.
Martin was 7 for 7 from the floor. Also for the Cougars (8-7), Ekia Wicker had 14 points, Karrington Hill 13 and Daimarquis Brooks 10. Brooks also grabbed 10 rebounds to pace Capital to a 35-29 edge off the boards.
For the Panthers (4-11), Kobey Taylor-Williams turned in 24 points and 10 rebounds and Peyton Meadows added 18 points and 11 boards.
Friday’s girls game
Princeton 49, Riverside 33: Lakin Dye scored 18 points for Princeton to lead the Tigers past visiting Riverside. Taylor Scott added 13 points in the win. Jasmine Symns led Riverside with 11 points while Alanna McKenzie added 10 for the Warriors.