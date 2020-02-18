Isaac McKneely scored 21 points and Jackson Toney tossed in 17 as Poca overcame a slow start to pull away for a 67-50 boys basketball win over visiting Herbert Hoover Tuesday night.
Ethan Payne added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dots (17-3), who trailed 16-8 after the first quarter but outscored Hoover 45-24 over the second and third quarters. Grant Bonner led the Huskies (6-15) with 17 points and Josh Swecker added 11.
Parkersburg South 68, South Charleston 57: Zach Seese and Nathan Currey each fired in 14 points to power Parkersburg South past visiting South Charleston. Alex Woolard added 11 points and Cameron Marks tacked on 10 for the Patriots (13-6), who outscored SC 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Quaysean Sutton led the Black Eagles (10-9) with 23 points and DJ Johnson added 11.
Point Pleasant 81, Wayne 41: Kyelar Morrow sank 23 points, including seven of his team’s 15 3-pointers, as the Big Blacks earned a home win. Also for Point Pleasant (8-11), Hunter Bush had 15 points and Aidan Sang 10. For the Pioneers (2-17), Bryan Sansom scored 18 points.
Independence 68, Van 50: The Patriots outscored the Bulldogs by 21 in the second half to post the come-from-behind road win. Michael McKinney poured in 32 points for Independence and Jared Cannady added 16 points. Jacob Jarrell paced Van (4-14) with 17 points and Austin Javins contributed 16 points and eight rebounds.
Webster County 64, Calhoun County 47: William Lewis scored 21 points and Rye Gadd added 17 points to lead the Highlanders (14-7) to the home win. Nick Moore tallied a game-high 27 points for Calhoun County.
Summers County 37, Meadow Bridge 30: The Bobcats held the Wildcats to single figures in three separate quarters for the road win. Dawson Ratliff led Summers County (7-12) with 14 points. Michael Bragg had 11 points for Meadow Bridge.
Man 57, Lincoln County 54: Jackson Tackett tallied 18 points as Man edged host Lincoln County. Ryan Cozart chipped in 14 points for the Hillbillies. John Blankenship netted a game-high 25 points to pace the Panthers (12-8).
Tolsia 75, Hannan 53: Shawn Sturgell scored 23 points and Tyler Johnson 14 to pace the host Rebels (10-10) to a win. For the Wildcats (2-15), Casey Lowery had 19 points and Chandler Starkey 16.
Westside 77, Mingo Central 56: Ryan Anderson, Jaxon Cogar and Michael Newsome each scored 11 points to lead Westside (11-9) to a road win.Nick Joplin paced the Miners with 17 points.
Winfield 66, Nitro 55: Hunter Morris netted 24 points, including 11 of 13 from the free-throw line to lift the Generals to the home win. Ethan Kincaid added 12 points for Winfield (8-10). Kolton a game-high 26 points for Nitro (5-14) and Josh Barton contributed 12.
Girls
Ripley 61, Riverside 53: The Vikings held the Warriors to three second-quarter points, outscoring them by 14 in the period to earn the home win. Katlyn Sarver poured in 24 points, including six 3-pointers for Ripley (14-5) and McKennan Hall added 12 points. Domiyah Monroe and Alanna McKenzie scored 14 points each to lead Riverside (6-15).
Hurricane 64, Sissonville 32: Taylor Maddox pumped in 23 points as Hurricane ended its regular season with a home win. Amiyah Donaldson donated 12 points and Maggie Oduor and Nadia Legros each added 11 for the Redskins (8-13). Sydney Farmer led the Indians (6-15) with 11 points.
Parkersburg Catholic 58, Charleston Catholic 21: Leslie Huffman poured in 27 points as Parkersburg Catholic cruised to a road win. Aaliyah Brunny chipped in 11 points for the Crusaders (22-0). The Irish drop to 12-9.
Pocahontas County 97, Richwood 34: Laila Calhoun set a school record for most points in a single game with 40 in the easy home win for the Warriors. Calhoun added 11 rebounds for Pocahontas (17-4), Kira Bircher scored 22 points and collected 17 steals, and Kierstin Taylor netted 16 points. Becca Hall led Richwood (7-15) with 12 points.
Monday’s boys game
Man 77, Tolsia 48: Austin Ball posted his 10th double-double of the season to lead the Hillbillies to their 15th victory. Ball finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds. Peyton Adams and Caleb Blevins each had 11 points for Class AA No. 10 Man (15-4). Jesse Muncy and Zach Ball led Tolsia (9-10) with 14 points each.
Monday’s girls game
PikeView 51, Wyoming East 43: Laken McKinney and Makenzee Shrewsbury each tallied 13 points to pace the visiting Panthers (14-8) to victory in their regular-season finale. For the Warriors, Skyler Davidson had 13 points, Daisha Summers 12 and Abby Russell 10.