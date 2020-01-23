CJ Meredith buried six 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 36 points Thursday evening as Spring Valley took down homestanding George Washington 84-77 in boys basketball.
Jace Caldwell chipped in 13 points, Chase Maynard 11 and Corbin Page 10 for the Timberwolves (5-6), who overcame a 17-9 first-quarter deficit. Mason Pinkett had 26 points to pace GW (7-5), while Evan Hughes had 16 and Alex Yoakum 10.
Parkersburg 82, Hurricane 63: Noah Umpleby scored 20 points and Bryson Singer had a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) as the host Big Reds pulled away in the fourth quarter. Sam Potts added 18 points for Parkersburg (6-7). For the Redskins (4-8), Austin Dearing led with 25 points and eight rebounds and scored his 1,000th career point on a fourth-quarter free throw. Nick Kennedy added 13 points and Austin Womack 12 points with eight rebounds for Hurricane.
St. Albans 66, Riverside 45: Rodney Toler and Drew Reed each scored 14 points as the Red Dragons came away from Riverside with the win. Jaimelle Claytor added 13 points and Ethan Clay 12 for St. Albans (8-5). Josh Arthur led the Warriors (0-12) with 13 points, with Javante’ Elzy scoring 12.
Cabell Midland 65, Woodrow Wilson 63: The Class AAA No. 1 Knights rallied from a seven-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime, then halted the five-game win streak of the host Flying Eagles (7-5). Chandler Schmidt had 21 points and Dominic Schmidt 18 for unbeaten Midland (12-0). Woodrow was led by 21 points from Ben Gilliam and 17 from Richard Law. Midland’s Cory Sweeney had a last-second steal to ice the victory for the Knights.
Girls
Sissonville 63, Poca 26: Alexis Bailey scored 19 points to help Sissonville snap a six-game losing streak as it defeated the Dots at home. Sydney Farmer added 14 points for the Indians (4-10). Madi Strickland led Poca (0-15) with eight points.
Sherman 46, Buffalo 32: Caraline Nelson scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Tide over the Bison in Buffalo. Hailea Skeens added 11 points for Sherman (6-7). Abby Darnley had 17 points to lead Buffalo (7-5).
Chapmanville 47, Logan 44: The Tigers came back in the fourth quarter to beat the host Wildcats and earn their eighth win in nine games. Ali Williamson led Chapmanville (11-3) with 13 points, and Hollie Blair had 12 and Graci Brumfield and Ally Farmer each scored 10. The Wildcats (6-7) got 13 points each from Peyton Ilderton and Jill Tothe in the loss.
Lewis County 55, Braxton County 50: Emma Cayton netted 19 points to lead Lewis County to a road win. Emma Starett scored 11 points and Payton Cambell tacked on 10 for Lewis (8-6). Jocelyn Abraham registered 28 points and nine rebounds and Peyton Smith added 15 points to power the Eagles (12-4).
PikeView 64, Oak Hill 37: The Panthers held Oak Hill to just three points in the first quarter and cruised to victory. Laken McKinney scored a game-high 19 points for PikeView (9-6), while Shiloh Bailey and Hope Craft each had 12. Marcayla King had 18 points for the Red Devils (5-7), who have lost their last five games.
Summers County 66, Midland Trail 49: Taylor Isaac racked up 21 points, eights assists and seven steals as Summers ran past the visiting Patriots. Gavin Pivont added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-3). Emily Dickerson led Midland Trail (10-5) with 17 points, Meghan Gill had 15 and Malerie Hendrick 10.
Parkersburg Catholic 73, Ravenswood 30: Leslie Huffman had 19 points and Aaliyah Brunny and Madeline Huffman each had 15 as Parkersburg Catholic put away visiting Ravenswood. Annie Hunt had 15 points to lead the Red Devils (5-10).