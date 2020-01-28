Nitro used 25 points from Kolton Painter and a strong second quarter to put away Point Pleasant for a 63-55 boys basketball victory Tuesday evening in Point Pleasant.
The Wildcats outscored Point 22-10 in the second quarter to help get the win, ending a three-game skid.
Josh Barton scored 16 points and Seth Brown tacked on 10 for the Wildcats (4-10).
Hunter Bush paced the Big Blacks (4-8) with 24 points.
Capital 72, Winfield 59: The Cougars won their second game in two nights, triumphing over the Generals in Winfield on the strength of eight 3-pointers.
Karrington Hill hit four of those 3s to finish with 14 points for Capital (7-6). Kerion Martin led all scorers for Capital with 20 points, while Daimarquis Brooks also scored 14 and De’mahjae Clark had 10. Hunter Morris led the Generals (7-6) with 16 points and Joey Gress scored 12.
Poca 55, Lincoln County 29: Noah Rittinger scored a game-high 20 points as the Dots won at Lincoln County. Will Carpenter scored 10 points to pace the Panthers (10-5), who were playing without Jayse Tully, injured in last week’s game at Wayne.
Nate Vance and Jackson Toney each added eight points for the Dots. Lincoln County has lost three of its last four, while Poca (12-2) has gone 7-1 in January.
St. Joseph 59, Buffalo 54: Jaylen Motley scored 25 points as the Irish defeated the Bison on the road to snap a four-game losing streak. Zavion Johnson added 18 points for St. Joseph (8-6).
Alec Hanshaw scored 20 points and Jackson England had 12 for Buffalo (3-8), which has lost its last five.
Logan 50, Mingo Central 48: David Early had 19 points and 13 rebounds and broke the boys school career scoring record as the host Wildcats (11-3) held on for the win. Colton Blankenship’s three-quarter-court heave at the buzzer went in and out for the Miners (9-5).
Mitchell Hainer added 12 points and Noah Cook 11 rebounds for Logan, which had an early 10-0 lead. Paul Williamson had held the the school record for points at 1,929. For Mingo, Devin Hatfield scored 19 points and Drew Hatfield 14.
Spring Valley 47, Ripley 46: CJ Meredith scored 23 points as Spring Valley (7-6) edged visiting Ripley to earn its fourth straight win.
Ty Johnson led the Vikings (7-6) with 20 points and nine rebounds and Tobias Scholl added 15 points.
Greater Beckley Christian 81, Webster County 71: Thad Jordan scored 18 points and Kaden Smallwood chipped in 15 as Greater Beckley outlasted the host Highlanders.
Kristijan Krunic added 14 points and Elijah Edwards 10 for the Crusaders (12-3), who stormed out to a 28-16 first quarter lead. Rye Gadd led Webster (9-5) with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and William Lewis notched 17 points and Kadin Wright 11.
Ravenswood 54, Wirt County 52: The Red Devils rallied from a seven-point deficit after three quarters to beat the Tigers on the road for their fourth win in five games. Jaycob Creel led Ravenswood (8-6) with 20 points, with Devin Raines adding 14.
Kyler Carper led all scorers with 23 points and Nathan Murray scored 11 for Wirt (5-9).
Girls
Capital 52, St. Albans 41: Natalyia Sayles fired in 15 points as Capital won at home.
Talayah Boxley chipped in 13 points for the Cougars, who raced out to a 26-13 lead at halftime. Maddie Oxley led St. Albans (4-12) with 11 points.
Riverside 39, Hurricane 31: Alanna McKenzie notched 12 points and the host Warriors used a second-half surge to snap an eight-game losing streak. It also halted an 18-game losing skid in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, dating back to a win over Capital on Feb. 2, 2018.
Jasmine Symns donated 10 points for Riverside (4-9), which outscored Hurricane 31-6 over the third and fourth quarters. Taylor Maddox and Maggie Oduor each had nine points for the Redskins (5-11).
Mingo Central 68, Herbert Hoover 46: The Miners extended their winning streak to seven games as Ziah Rhodes led all scorers with 22 points, and Scarlet Thomason hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for Mingo (13-3). Jena Wagoner also scored 12 points and Maliyah Martin had 11. Allison Dunbar led Hoover (11-6) with 17 points, and Courtney Dunbar scored 11.
Monday’s girls game
PikeView 54, Westside 52: Laken McKinney registered 15 points and 15 rebounds as PikeView escaped Westside with a road win.
Hannah Perdue poured in 16 points for the Panthers (10-6), and Shiloh Bailey added eight points and 11 boards. Leslie Bailey and Riana Kenneda led the Renegades with 17 points each.