Kolton Painter scored 23 points to lead the Nitro to a 70-55 boys basketball win Saturday night at Wayne.
Josh Barton added 19 points while Trey Hall and Seth Brown each scored 10 as Nitro (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak. Nick Bryant scored 20 points for the Pioneers (2-4), with another 11 points coming from Jacob Merritt.
Scott 53, Lincoln 48: Scott avenged last week’s boys basketball loss at the hands of Lincoln, prevailing in Shinnston Saturday afternoon.
Jagger Bell led all scorers with 18 points for the Skyhawks (5-4), with Landon Stone adding 13. Payton Hawkins scored 13 and Ryan Leep 10 to lead the Cougars (3-3).
Girls
Summers County 61, Tug Valley 47: Taylor Isaac scored her 1,000th career point and finished with 21 points as the Bobcats (7-2) snapped Tug Valley's five-game winning streak at the Wildcat Classic in Logan.
Gavin Pivont scored 22 points and added 16 rebounds for Summers County. Alyssa Newsom scored 14 points and Kaylea Baisden had 13 for Tug Valley (5-2).
Friday’s boys games
Lewis County 56, Herbert Hoover 43: Will Hunt scored 18 points and Asa Post 15 to pace the host Minutemen (3-5) past the Huskies. For Hoover (1-5), Trey Chapman had 17 points and Grant Bonner 15.
Buckhannon-Upshur 84, Riverside 57: Ryan Hurst tallied 27 points and Ryan Strader 17 as the Bucs (4-2) picked up a road win. Javante Elzy scored 23 points and Josh Arthur 14 for the Warriors (0-6). Before the game, Riverside honored its first boys basketball team from the 1999-2000 season, with most of the players and coaches from that squad in attendance.
South Charleston 67, Parkersburg South 64 (OT): Quay Sutton went for a game-high 27 points and the Black Eagles hit 11 3-pointers in earning the home win.
Harold Pannell added 13 points for SC (3-2). Dylan Day led Parkersburg South with 13 points, followed by Malaki Sylvia (12) as the Patriots (4-2) nailed nine treys.
Parkersburg Catholic 65, Ravenswood 46: The Crusaders led by 27 after three quarters to remain unbeaten with the home win.
Patrick Copen paced Catholic (5-0) with 22 points, Jeb Boice added 17 and Xavier Collie chipped in 13. Shawn Banks led Ravenswood (3-3) with 12 points.
Logan 64, Mingo Central 48: David Early had a huge game with a double-double (27 points, 12 rebounds) to lead the Wildcats (5-3) to a big road win.
Drew Hatfield scored 22 points for Mingo Central and Devin Hatfield added 10 points.
Huntington 67, Ripley 64: Eli Archer had a double-double (29 points, 12 rebounds) to help the Highlanders outlast the Vikings for a double-overtime road win.
Amare Smith added 12 points for Huntington and Torin Lochow chipped in 11. Ty Johnson also had a double-double for Ripley with 28 points and 12 rebounds and Tobias Scholl scored 17 points.
Lincoln County 64, Scott 49: John Blankenship led four double-figure scorers with 21 points for the Panthers in the home win.
Jayse Tully added 18 points for Lincoln County (7-2), followed by Will Carpenter (11), and Scooter Phillips (10). Jagger Bell scored a game-high 19 points for Scott and Landon Stone delivered 12 points.
Tug Valley 79, Tolsia 63: The Panthers only led by one at halftime but used a big second half to earn the home win.
Ethan Colegrove led Tug Valley with 24 points and 14 rebounds and Caleb May added 20 points. Jessie Muncy scored 17 points to lead Tolsia.
Braxton County 83, Clay County 74: The Eagles outscored the Panthers 14-5 in the second overtime to pull out the home victory.
Jadyn Stewart paced Braxton County (5-1) with 26 points and Hunter Knicely added 16. Colten Pritt scored 20 points to lead Clay County (4-2) and Curtis Litton tallied 17 points.
Southern 63, Wahama 29: Arrow Drummer dropped in 17 points and Cole Steele 12 to lead the host Tornadoes to victory. Abram Pauley had 11 points to pace the White Falcons (0-6).
Friday’s girls games
Greenbrier East 67, George Washington 61: Amya Damon finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the host Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter to move to 9-1. Cadence Stewart added 16 points off the bench for East with Haley McClure finishing with 14.
Kalissa Lacy led all scorers with 24 points for GW (2-3) and went over 1,000 for her career. Amya Washington chipped in 11 for the Patriots and Vivian Ho had 10.
Nitro 83, Sissonville 49: Baylee Goins had a triple-double with 27 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds in leading the Wildcats to the road win.
Also for Nitro (6-2), Emily Lancaster fired in 24 points and Haley Carroll added 18 points. Sydney Farmer tallied 24 points for Sissonville.
Roane County 43, Clay County 36: Faith Mason led Roane County (3-7) with 16 points and Madison Sinclair added 10 for the Raiders at home. Emilea Holcomb led Clay County (0-8) with eight points.
Charleston Catholic 29, Buffalo 26: Charleston Catholic overcame a scoreless third quarter to top Buffalo at home. Sydney Bolles led the Irish with 11 points. Abby Darnley led Buffalo with seven points.
Chapmanville 62, Summers County 49: The Tigers trailed by two at halftime but used a strong second half to post the come-from-behind win. Graci Brumfield led Chapmanville (5-2) with 20 points and Allie Williamson added 16. Gavin Pivont tallied a game-high 26 points for Summers (6-2) and Taylor Isaac had 14.
Herbert Hoover 80, Liberty Raleigh 21: Allison Dunbar and Taylor Ray led a balanced Herbert Hoover (6-3) offense, scoring 19 points apiece. Regan Gary added 12 points for the Huskies.