Poca used 12 points from Kambel Meeks and a stout defensive effort to take down the visiting Herbert Hoover 41-25 on Tuesday.

Nathan McCormick added eight points and eight rebounds and Jordan Wolfe tallied seven points and eight boards for Poca (3-0), which only allowed one Hoover field goal over the second and third quarters.

