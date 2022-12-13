Poca used 12 points from Kambel Meeks and a stout defensive effort to take down the visiting Herbert Hoover 41-25 on Tuesday.
Nathan McCormick added eight points and eight rebounds and Jordan Wolfe tallied seven points and eight boards for Poca (3-0), which only allowed one Hoover field goal over the second and third quarters.
Eli Robertson paced the Huskies (0-3) with 10 points.
George Washington 55, St. Albans 37: Ben Nicol fired in 14 points as the Patriots picked up a road win.
Dawson Lunsford netted 11 points for GW (2-0), which outscored St. Albans 14-2 in the second quarter to pull away.
Chance Hartwell had a game-high 18 points to lead the Red Dragons (0-2) and Elijah Martin added seven points and seven rebounds.
Winfield 66, Sissonville 41: Ross Musick scored 23 points to power the Generals to a home win.
Tanner Laughery added 15 points for Winfield, which outscored the Indians 25-9 in the third quarter.
Ethan Taylor tallied 14 points to pace Sissonville.
Ravenswood 71, Buffalo 51: Matthew Carte scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to guide the Red Devils past visiting Buffalo.
Drew Hunt had 15 points and Noah Dawson donated 11 points and seven rebounds for Ravenswood (2-0).
For Buffalo (1-1), Blake Williams led the way with 15 points and Bradley Harris had 12.
Ripley 82, Lincoln County 52: Luke Johnson posted 25 points and 14 rebounds as Ripley cruised to a home win.
Brady Anderson added 17 points and 16 boards for the Vikings and Dylan Casto contributed 10 points.
Cam Blevins paced the Panthers with 16 points and Sawyer Tomblin tallied 13.
Logan 84, Tug Valley 75: Scottie Browning registered 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists as Logan outlasted the visiting Panthers.
Garrett Williamson added 21 points, six boards, and six assists for the Wildcats, while Julius Clancy fired in 14 points and Jarron Glick tacked on 13 points.
Parker Davis scored 24 points to lead Tug Valley, while Aston Davis added 18, Joey Gollihue 17, and Braydun Ferris 10.
Girls
Sissonville 67, Herbert Hoover 59: Kynadee Britton exploded for 32 points as host Sissonville won in overtime.
Madison McCutcheon tacked on 18 points for the Indians (1-2), while Haley Jarrett recorded 11.
Regan Geary led the Huskies with 16 points, while Ava Veltri (15 points) and Breanna Buckley (13) scored in double figures.
Parkersburg South 81, University 77: Lucie Cline netted 24 points as Parkersburg South held off the visiting Mohigans.
Shyanne Hays had 15 points for the Patriots, while Gracie Shamblin (14 points), Brooke Sandy (11) and Carley Schaffer (10) also scored in double figures.
Ella Simpson and Hannah Stemple each poured in 28 points to lead University and Eden Gibson scored 10.
Elk Valley Christian 52, Mount Hope Christian 42: Kaylee Graham poured in 16 points to help Elk Valley win on the road.
Kaitlyn Swor chipped in 15 points for Elk Valley (4-1). Mady Sole led Mount Hope with 14 points and Sophie Pack added 11.
Nitro 64, Poca 44: The Wildcats improved to 5-0 with a win over visiting Poca.
Taylor Maddox continued her good work this season as she led Nitro with 15 points. Jaycee Sigmon scored 14 points and Ava Edwards tallied 11 points.
For Poca (0-4) Madison Nehme led the way with 15 points.