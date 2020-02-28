Pocahontas County, tied with Charleston Catholic after three quarters, used a strong fourth quarter to earn a 41-33 home win in the Class A Region 3 Section 1 girls basketball finals Friday night.
Laila Calhoun recorded a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) for Pocahontas County (20-4). Hannah Rahin tallied 12 points for Catholic (10-9).
The Warriors will host Greenbrier West and the Irish will travel to Summers County for regional co-finals next week, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
Summers County 67, Greenbrier West 48: The Bobcats outscored the Cavaliers by 18 in the second quarter, providing the difference in the home win in the Class A Region 3 Section 1 final.
Taylor Isaac scored 24 points for Summers County (18-6) and Gavin Pivont added 20. Julie Agee led Greenbrier West (12-12) with 23 points.
Summers County will host Charleston Catholic and Greenbrier West will visit Pocahontas County next Wednesday in regional co-finals.
Braxton County 56, Lewis County 51: Braxton County claimed the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 championship behind Jocelyn Abraham’s 26 points. Peyton Smith contributed 12 points for the Eagles. Olivia Krinov led Lewis County with 15 points while Hannah Brown scored 11 points for the Minutemen.
Braxton County will host Bridgeport in a regional co-final on Thursday, while Lewis County will travel to Lincoln.
Boys
Sissonville 79, Nitro 77: Joseph Udoh scored eight of his 24 points in overtime to help the Indians squeeze by the Wildcats at home.
Brody Danberry added 27 points for Sissonville (6-15). Kolton Painter (33 points) and Trevor Lowe (27 points) combined for 60 for Nitro (5-17).
Thursday’s girls game
St. Joseph 83, Tug Valley 42: Dianna Gray had 19 points as the Irish earned the Region 4 Section 1 title and a trip to next week’s Class A regionals. Also for St. Joseph (21-1), Grace Hutson scored 17 points, Abby Lee 12 and Bailee Adkins 12. For the Panthers (18-7), Kaylea Baisden had 18 points and Alyssa Newsome 15.