Ripley’s girls basketball team outscored Charleston Catholic 9-6 in overtime to take a 45-42 win in an FCA Hoops Classic matchup at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center on Saturday.
McKennan Hall led all scorers with 21 points and she had five steals and five rebounds for Ripley (6-0).
Charleston Catholic (4-3) was led by Mary Rushworth who scored 11 points.
Winfield 53, Herbert Hoover 47: Meghan Taylor scored 21 points to help the Generals beat visiting Herbert Hoover.
Gabriella Canterbury scored 18 points for Winfield (2-3).
Hoover (1-6) was led by Regan Geary who had 20 points.
Sissonville 65, Calvary Baptist 14: The Indians played strong defense in their FCA Hoops Classic win over Calvary Baptist.
Madison McCutcheon led Sissonville (2-2) with 19 points and Kynna Britton poured in 18.
Boys
Ripley 59, Herbert Hoover 47: Isaiah Casto led all scorers with 20 points as the Vikings downed the Huskies in an FCA Hoops Classic matchup.
Ripley moves to 3-0.
Hoover (0-4) was led by Dane Hatfield who scored 14 points.
Friday’s games
Buffalo 66, Lincoln County 63: Caleb Nutter tossed in 22 points to help Buffalo hold off the visiting Panthers with a 66-63 win.
Ian Thompson tacked on 13 points for the Bison (2-1), while Bradley Harris had 10.
Cam Blevins poured in a game-high 27 points to lead Lincoln County (0-3) and Sawyer Tomblin scored 17.
Winfield 56, St. Albans 34: Ross Musick netted 19 points as Winfield took down St. Albans in Hurricane.
The Generals led by just five after the first quarter, but outscored the Red Dragons 17-8 in the second period to pull away.
Chance Hartwell scored 10 points to lead SA.
Parkersburg South 68, Spring Mills 58: Cyrus Traugh fired in 14 points and Nathan Plotner tallied 13 to help the Patriots hang on for a home win.
Austin Reeves added 10 points for South (2-0).
Keyshawn Cheek poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Spring Mills (3-1), while Khayleb Robinson scored 12 and Caleb Thomas 10.
Cameron 61, Van 47: Lance Hartley scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Cameron won in the FCA Hoops Classic.
Cole Burkett provided 17 points and Mason Scott scored 10 for the Dragons.
Shaun Booth racked up 22 points and four steals, while Jason Massey added 12 points and 11 boards to lead the Bulldogs.
Hurricane 71, Musselman 63: Daniel Spencer and Mondrell Dean each fired in 24 points to power Hurricane past the visiting Applemen.
Spencer buried seven 3-pointers on the evening.
For Musselman, Gavin McClain, Jayson Gordon, and Matthew Mahood tallied 15 points apiece, while Nate White added 14 points.
Logan 70, Mingo Central 54: Scottie Browning exploded for 26 points as the Wildcats ran past visiting Mingo Central.
Julius Clancy donated 13 points for Logan (5-1), while Ivan Miller chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds and Garrett Williamson added 10 points.
For the Miners, Mason Hatfield led the way with 18 points, while Jacob Cline recorded 14 and Chris Ross 13.
Huntington 66, Charleston Catholic 57: Wayne Harris scored 26 points to lead the Highlanders over the Irish in the FCA Hoops Classic.
The Highlanders outscored the Irish 38-30 in the second half. Mikey Johnson scored 13 points and Jaylen Motley 10.
Jayallen Turner paced Charleston Catholic with 21 points. Max Wiley and Zaden Ranson scored 12 each.
Girls
Wayne 50, St. Albans 29: Wayne outscored the Red Dragons 16-8 in the final quarter to pull away for a home win and remain unbeaten.
Brooke Adkins paced the Pioneers (4-0) with 19 points and Mikayla Stacy added 11.
Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell scored 10 apiece to lead SA (6-2).
Nitro 51, Herbert Hoover 43: Taylor Maddox dropped in 22 points as Nitro picked up a home win to stay undefeated.
Hailey Newsome tacked on nine points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-0).
Taylor Ray led the Huskies with 13 points.
Roane County 66, Buffalo 30: Faith Mason registered 25 points to notch her 1,000th career point and guide the Raiders to a win in the FCA Hoops Classic.
Mason added 16 rebounds, while Cam Starcher chipped in 16 points and Maddie Hall scored 10 for Roane County (5-1).
Lauren White led Buffalo with 18 points.v