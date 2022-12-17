Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ripley’s girls basketball team outscored Charleston Catholic 9-6 in overtime to take a 45-42 win in an FCA Hoops Classic matchup at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center on Saturday.

McKennan Hall led all scorers with 21 points and she had five steals and five rebounds for Ripley (6-0).

Tags