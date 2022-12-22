Prep basketball roundup: South Charleston boys down Belfry 68-33 Dec 22, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Charleston 68, Belfry, Ky. 33: Bryson Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds to lead South Charleston's balanced scoring attack and guide the Black Eagles to a 68-33 road win on Thursday.Shaudi Williams added 13 points and Nasjaih Jones and Peyton Brown each tacked on 10 points for SC (2-1). Jones also chipped in five assists.Jonathan Banks scored 14 points to lead Belfry. Herbert Hoover 79, Buffalo 67: Dane Hatfield exploded for 29 points as Herbert Hoover outlasted host Buffalo.Eli Robertson registered 23 points for the Huskies.Ian Thompson tallied 16 points to lead the Bison, while Bradley Harris had 15 and Nick Pitchford 14.Cave Springs, Va. 64, St. Albans 53: Dylan Saunders scored 23 points and Stark Jones added 16 to lead Cave Springs to a road win.Cameron Tinsley chipped in 14 points for Cave Springs (6-1).Chance Hartwell netted 19 points to pace the Red Dragons (1-4), while Jaden Clark scored 12 and Elijah Martin 11.Ripley 74, Lincoln 48: Ripley stormed out to a 17-8 first quarter lead en route to a road win.Luke Johnson paced the Vikings with 22 points and Brady Anderson donated 18 points and 10 rebounds.For Lincoln, Brayden Edgell scored 16 and David Burdette tacked on 13.Williamstown 81, Ravenswood 66: Parker Schramm buried five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points to help the visiting Yellowjackets hand Ravenswood its first loss of the season.Alex Irvin fired in 14 points for Williamstown (3-0) and Gavin Lemley added 11.Drew Hunt had 21 points to lead the Red Devils (4-1), while Noah Dawson dropped in 14 and Matthew Carte 13.Sherman 72, Van 66: AJ Skeens scored 22 points and Logan Baldwin chipped in 12 as the Tide picked up a home win.Andrew Simpson and Bryce Mills each added 10 points for Sherman (2-3), which converted 18 of 19 shots at the foul line.Shaun Booth led the Bulldogs (0-4) with 26 points, while Kevin McCarty scored 20 and Gavin Branham 11. Van knocked down 10 3-pointers.GirlsPoca 43, Clay County 39: Alyssa Raynes posted 17 points as the Dots edged host Clay County.Madison Nehme contributed 10 points for Poca.Ilyuana paced the Panthers (2-5) with 16 points and Edie Young scored 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesAbout 3000 customers without power in Kanawha County$760M iron-air battery manufacturing plant planned for Weirton'Pathetic' West Virginia manages to beat Stony BrookHurricane's Dean wins Huff AwardFederal regulators reject AEP-proposed $2.6 billion sale of Mitchell coal-fired plant co-ownerBoys basketball: Meeks brothers making big strides for PocaManchin blames 'pure politics' for lack of permitting reformWVU basketball: Mountaineers hope to regroup over break after disappointing showing in win vs. Stony BrookWVU basketball: Mountaineers take down Stony Brook in final game before Big 12 playWVU football: Boyle the only QB Brown plans to add this offseason