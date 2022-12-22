Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

South Charleston 68, Belfry, Ky. 33: Bryson Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds to lead South Charleston's balanced scoring attack and guide the Black Eagles to a 68-33 road win on Thursday.

Shaudi Williams added 13 points and Nasjaih Jones and Peyton Brown each tacked on 10 points for SC (2-1). Jones also chipped in five assists.