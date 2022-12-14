Bryson Smith poured in 22 points to lead South Charleston to a narrow 43-42 victory over Spring Valley at home in boys basketball.
Neither team outscored the other by more than three points in any quarter in the hard fought battle. Clay Robertson scored a team-high 14 points for Spring Valley.
Westside 63, Van 34: The Renegades led by 12 after the first quarter and eased away from the Bulldogs for the road win.
Colton Lester paced Westside (2-1) with 16 points and Kaiden Vance added 12 points. Shaun Booth led Van (0-2) with 11 points and Jax McCarty tacked on 10 points.
Girls
Spring Valley 61, South Charleston 48: The Timberwolves used a strong second half, outscoring the Black Eagles 35-21 to secure the home win.
Brooklyn Ellis tallied a game-high 15 points for Spring Valley (4-1) and Allie Daniels recorded a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds). Kyleigh Bulger paced SC (3-2) with 11 points and Natalie Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.
Cabell Midland 74, Riverside 45: Jaz Wheeler led a balanced attack with 16 points and was joined in double figures by three other Knights players in the road win.
Also for Midland, Jayda Allie tacked on 15 points, followed by Sophi Aldridge (13) and Taylor Parsons (12).
Hurricane 65, Capital 22: Alex Anderson led the way with 15 points and Maggie Oduor added 10 points for the Redskins in the comfortable road win.
Parkersburg South 63, Weir 30: Carrie Rhodes recorded a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) to lift the Patriots to the home win.
Lucie Cline added 14 points for Parkersburg South (4-1). Janai Turner tallied a team-high 12 points for Weir.
In other girls basketball games, Huntington knocked off Parkersburg 70-56 and Wyoming East defeated Logan 51-39.