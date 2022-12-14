Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bryson Smith poured in 22 points to lead South Charleston to a narrow 43-42 victory over Spring Valley at home in boys basketball.

Neither team outscored the other by more than three points in any quarter in the hard fought battle. Clay Robertson scored a team-high 14 points for Spring Valley.

