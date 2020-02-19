South Charleston and Woodrow Wilson were tied after three quarters but the Black Eagles used a big fourth quarter to earn a key 61-50 girls basketball victory Wednesday night in Beckley.
With the victory, SC (15-5) earned a spot in the third-place game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions, where they face off with Woodrow Wilson (15-5) again Saturday at the South Charleston Community Center.
Myra Cuffee led South Charleston with a game-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maliha Witten tallied 16 points and dished out seven assists. Victoria Staunton paced Woodrow Wilson with 15 points.
Winfield 77, Chapmanville 45: Emily Hudson led the way with 21 points and the Generals got good balance in winning on the road. Three other players were in double figures for Winfield (20-2), including ZZ Russell and Lauren Hudson (18 points each), and Mara McGrew (11). Ali Williamson and Hollie Blair had 11 points each for Chapmanville (16-6).
Charleston Catholic 28, Capital 22: The Irish held the Cougars to just one point in the fourth quarter and nine points over the final three quarters to earn the home win. Hannah Rahin was the lone double figure scorer for Catholic (13-9) with 11 points. Natalyia Sayles led Capital with 10 points.
Cabell Midland 67, Spring Valley 62: The Knights trailed by five after three quarters but rallied in the fourth to earn the road win over their rivals. Jazmyn Wheeler scored a game-high 21 points for Midland and Rylee Allie added 19 points. Sidney Meredith and Carolina Asbury both netted 13 points for Spring Valley.
Wayne 69, Lincoln County 51: The Pioneers led by 13 after the first quarter and had four double-figure scorers in the home win. Jasmine Tabor led Wayne (18-4) with 19 points, followed by Sara Hooks (18), Alana Eves (15), and Kierstin Stroud (11). KeKe Henderson paced Lincoln County with 17 points and Allee Albright added 11 points.
Parkersburg 62, Parkersburg South 45: The Big Reds only led by three at halftime, but outscored the Patriots 36-20 in the second half to earn the home win. Aleea Crites paced Parkersburg (16-5) with 16 points and Maggie Richards added 14. Erin Williams scored a game-high 22 points for South (8-12) and Makenna Winans tallied 13 points.
Sissonville 60, Clay County 56: The Indians trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but rallied for the road win. Sydney Farmer led Sissonville with 19 points and Alexis Bailey was right behind with 16 points. Brooklyn Burford and Alyssa Deal had 11 points each for Clay (1-21).
Summers County 58, Bluefield 53: Taylor Isaac pumped in 26 points to lead the Bobcats to the big road win. Sullivant Pivont added 16 points for Summers (16-6), which trailed by one entering the fourth quarter. Jaisah Smith fired in a game-high 41 points for Bluefield (10-11).
Webster County 76, Midland Trail 60: Freshman Sydney Baird poured in 41 points as the visiting Highlanders used 10 3-pointers to steamroll to a regular-season-closing win. Holly Perrine added 13 points for Webster (10-12). Meghan Gill led four double-figure scorers with 19 points for the Patriots (14-7), followed by Mallory Hendrick (12), Taylor Harrell (10) and Emily Dickerson (10).
Pocahontas County 70, Tygarts Valley 23: Kira Bircher had 24 points and Laila Calhoun 23 as the host Warriors (18-4) tied the school record for regular-season wins. Calhoun went over 1,000 career points in the process. Abby Lanham led Tygarts Valley (4-16) by scoring 11 points.
Boys
Capital 81, Winfield 55: Karrington Hill scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack with five double-figure scorers in the senior night win for the Cougars. Also for Capital (12-8), Ekia Wicker scored 15 points, followed by Kerion Martin (14), De’Mahjae Clark (12), and Elijah Poore (11). Donovan Craft led Winfield with 15 points and Ethan Kincaid added 14.
Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 40: Aiden Satterfield scored 18 points and Zion Suddeth broke the school record for career steals as the host Irish improved to 15-5. Suddeth, who scored 17 points, had five steals to bump his career total to 239, five more than Bo King. For the Bison (6-13), Alec Hanshaw and Noah Thompson each scored eight points.
Ripley 68, Hurricane 62: Ty Johnson had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Vikings to the home win. Tobias Scholl added 14 points for Ripley and Isaac Robertson tallied 12 points. Austin Womack led Hurricane with 23 points and was followed by Austin Dearing (21).
Tuesday’s boys games
Chapmanville 71, Scott 45: Obinna Anochili-Killen nearly pulled off a triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocked shots in a win against the Skyhawks (13-8). Philip Mullins added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (18-2) and Andrew Shull 13 points and seven assists. For Scott, Jon Hamilton scored 17 points and Jagger Bell 11.
Westside 76, Mingo Central 70: Evan Colucci tallied 23 points and Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn each added 16 for the victorious Renegades. For the Miners (11-9), Drew Hatfield scored 24 points, Jarius Jackson 14, Devin Hatfield 11 and Nate May 11.
Cabell Midland 89, Raceland, Kentucky 65: Chandler Schmidt popped in 25 points and younger brother Dominic Schmidt 19 as the Knights improved to 18-2. K.K. Siebert scored 17 points and Sean Marcum 10 for Midland. Austin Cumpton had 16 points for the Rams.