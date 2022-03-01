Drew Reed hit four 3-pointers on his way to 30 points to lead St. Albans past Parkersburg 83-64 in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball tournament semifinal Tuesday night at St. Albans.
The win sends the Red Dragons (15-6) to the sectional title game Friday night at Parkersburg South, which defeated Hurricane in the other Section 2 semifinal.
Jayden Clark added 25 points for St. Albans while Eli Samples and NuNu Claytor added 11 each for the Red Dragons, who led 42-27 at halftime.
Bryson Singer led Parkersburg with 28 points.
George Washington 63, Riverside 34: The No. 1 seeded Patriots raced out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter in earning the home win in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament semifinal.
Ben Nicol scored a game-high 20 points for GW, Zane McCarty added 12 points and Jayson Monday tacked on 10 points. Samson Mitchell led No. 4 seed Riverside with 15 points and Braydin Ward chipped in 11 points.
GW (19-4) will host South Charleston in the sectional championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Charleston Catholic 71, Roane County 38: Jayallen Turner scored 17 of his 22 points in the first quarter in the home win for the Irish in a Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal.
Other double-figure scorers for No. 2 seed Charleston Catholic included Max Wilcox (17 points), Farris Murad and Jon McComas (11 each). Layne Epling became the all-time leader at Roane County for most 3 pointers in a season.
Catholic will play at No. 1 seed Ravenswood for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Parkersburg South 89, Hurricane 43: Jackson Smith hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter on his way to a career-high 18 points in the home win for the Patriots in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament semifinal.
Ashton Mooney added 21 points and Cyrus Traugh chipped in 17 points for No. 1 seed Parkersburg South. Gabe Benytil scored a game-high 10 points for No. 4 seed Hurricane (5-18).
Parkersburg South (18-3) will host St. Albans in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Greenbrier West 71, Richwood 65: Tied at halftime, the Cavaliers eased away from the Lumberjacks in the second half to earn the win in a Class A Region 3 Section 2 Tournament semifinal at Oak Hill.
Chase McClung poured in 23 points and Michael Kanode added 12 points for Greenbrier West. Cooper Donahue tallied 19 points for Richwood and Josh Landreth chipped in 12.
Greenbrier West will play Webster County in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill.
Tuesday girls regionals
Logan 64, Ripley 32: Peyton Ilderton had 19 points and five steals to lead the Wildcats to the home win in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final to advance to the state tournament.
The Wildcats (22-2) are the No. 2 seed and will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 9 against No. 7 seed Philip Barbour (14-8) at the Charleston Coliseum.
Emma Elkins added 10 points for Logan. Erin Ryan also scored 10 points for Ripley, which ends the season at 19-7.
PikeView 55, Herbert Hoover 29: Anyah Brown scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Panthers toppled the Huskies in the Class AAA Region 3 co-final and punched their ticket to next week's state tournament.
Hannah Perdue also finished with 20 points for PikeView. Regan Gray led Hoover with seven points.
PikeView secured the No. 5 seed in next week's state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and will play defending Class AAA champion Nitro at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Monday's boys game
Logan 77, Lincoln County 42: Jackson Tackett tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Logan past Lincoln County in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball tournament in Logan.
Aiden Slack added 10 points and 10 rebounds, Scottie Browning chipped in 11 points and Garrett Williamson scored 10 for the Wildcats (21-2). Cam Blevins paced the Panthers with nine points.
Logan hosts the Scott-Wayne winner Friday in the sectional final.