Rodney Toler popped in 28 points Saturday morning as St. Albans earned a measure of revenge with a 62-36 victory over South Charleston in the boys seventh-place game at the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at the SC Community Center.
The Red Dragons (14-7) lost a one-point decision to the Black Eagles (10-10) earlier this season, but were in total control in the second half on Saturday after leading 25-19 at the break.
Toler had six of his team’s nine 3-point field goals. Also for SA, Ethan Clay added 13 points and Jaimelle Claytor 11. For South Charleston, Quay Sutton had 15 points.
The win could prove valuable for St. Albans in the upcoming seeding for the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 event, as the bottom seed in the four-team sectional will most likely have to play MSAC finalist George Washington in the first round.
Capital 64, Huntington 63: Elijah Poore hit the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left as the Cougars held off the Highlanders in the MSAC boys fifth-place game.
Huntington, which trailed by 14 points at halftime and by 10 after three quarters, tied the score at 63 when Dionn Simms got a rebound basket with 15 seconds to go. Capital then missed a shot and Poore was fouled attempting to follow it home.
The Cougars (13-8) were led in scoring by Kerion Martin with 22 points and Karrington Hill had 14.
For the Highlanders (12-10), Eli Archer tallied 24 points and Amare Smith had 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Woodrow Wilson 80, Spring Valley 79: Richard Law made two free throws with 4.5 seconds left in overtime to give the Flying Eagles a victory in the MSAC third-place game.
Spring Valley forced the OT when Corbin Page was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second remaining in regulation and converted all three shots.
Ayden Ince led Woodrow (14-7) with 30 points, Law scored 17, Ben Gilliam 16 and Bryant Jones 10.
For the Timberwolves (11-10), CJ Meredith poured in 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, Brock Booth had 17 and Page 16.
Mount View 51, Summers County 48: Justin Haggerty and Malachi Bishop each scored 12 points to lead Mount View past Summers County on the road. Levi Jones led Summers County with 14 points while Dawson Ratliff had 13 points for the Bobcats.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 64, Clay County 44: Allison Dunbar's triple-double powered Herbert Hoover past Clay County in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament.
Dunbar finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskies (16-7). Taylor Ray added 13 points for Hoover.
Brooklyn Burford led Clay County (1-22) with 10 points, as the Panthers concluded their season with a record of 1-22.