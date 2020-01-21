Richard Law drained six 3-pointers on his way to 30 points as host Woodrow Wilson downed St. Albans 73-61 Tuesday night in boys basketball.
Ayden Ince chipped in 16 points, Maddex McMillen 13 and Ben Gilliam 10 for the Flying Eagles. Ethan Clay netted 19 points to lead the Red Dragons, Jaimelle Claytor had 12 and Braxton Good 10.
Parkersburg 64, South Charleston 60: Sam Potts poured in 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as host Parkersburg prevailed. Noah Umpleby added 11 points for the Big Reds. Quay Sutton scored 19 points to lead the Black Eagles, and DJ Johnson had 13 points and 10 boards.
Logan 66, Nitro 48: Logan hit 12 3-pointers on its way to a win at Nitro (3-9). David Early led all scorers with 22 for the visiting Wildcats (10-3). Kolton Painter scored 19 and Trevor Lowe 15 for the host Wildcats.
GW-Riverside postponed: The George Washington at Riverside game was postponed after one of the backboards was shattered during the junior varsity game. No makeup date has been set.
Greater Beckley Christian 60, Charleston Catholic 49: Isaiah Hairston led host Greater Beckley (10-3) with 15 points as his team surged in the second quarter. Kaden Smallwood added 14 points and Elijah Edwards 11. For Catholic (7-3), Zion Suddeth led the way with 13 points and Aiden Satterfield and Marshall Pile each tallied 12.
Herbert Hoover 74, Nicholas County 66: Grant Bonner and Maven Mullins each scored 17 points to power Hoover (3-8) to a home win. DJ Coomes poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Grizzlies. Ryan Keener added 16 and Rylee Nicholas 10.
Cabell Midland 49, Huntington 47: Dominic Schmidt scored 24 points, including the game-winning basket with 0.4 seconds left, as the Knights (11-0) came back from down six at halftime to remain undefeated. Torin Lochow scored 19 points for Huntington (6-5).
Ripley 60, Warren Local, Ohio 53: Ty Johnson tallied 15 points and 16 rebounds as Ripley held off Warren Local for a road win. Tobias Scholl had 18 points and Carter Casto 15 for the Vikings. Kurt Taylor and Brandon Simoniette each had 14 points to lead Warren.
Lincoln County 70, Wayne 63: Scooter Phillips pumped in 25 points and Will Carpenter 18 as Lincoln County won on the road. Isaiah Koontz tacked on 11 points for the Panthers (10-4), who lost starting point guard Jayse Tully in the first quarter to a broken arm. Nick Bryant paced the Pioneers with 20 points, Kolby Stiltner had 12 and Jake Merritt 11.
University 77, Parkersburg South 65: Kaden Metheny and John Mazza each pumped in 21 points as University picked up a road victory. K.J. McClurg netted 18 points, passing the 1,000-point barrier for his career, for the Hawks (10-3). Malaki Sylvia racked up a game-high 27 points for the Patriots (6-4), while Nathan Currey had 14 and Zach Seese 10.
Braxton County 75, Doddridge County 51: Jadyn Stewart led three Eagles in double-figures with 23 points as Braxton handed the Bulldogs their ninth straight loss. Hunter James added 19 points and Tyler Toler 10 for the Eagles (8-3). Holden Hayes led all players with 24 points for Doddridge (1-10).
River Valley, Ohio 50, Point Pleasant 38: Jordan Lambert scored 27 points as the visiting Raiders surged in the second half to secure the win. For the Big Blacks (4-7), Hunter Bush had 19 points. Point trailed 32-29 at the half.
Ravenswood 57, Ritchie County 52: Jaycob Creel led all scorers with 24 points for visiting Ravenswood (7-5), with Devin Raines scoring 11 and Sage Gorrell 10. Grayden McKinney scored 14 points for Ritchie (5-7), and Adam Davis had 12.
Girls
Greenbrier East 72, Princeton 37: Amya Damon had 21 points and 10 rebounds as East cruised to a home win. Haley McClure tacked on 12 points for the Spartans (10-1). Saddie Boggess led the Tigers with nine points.