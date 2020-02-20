St. Albans limited Ripley to three points in the third quarter and the Vikings shot 25 percent from the floor as the Red Dragons picked up a 53-33 girls basketball road win Thursday.
St. Albans’ Kiersten Eggleton led all scorers with 18 points, adding 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Emily Sharp hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points for the Red Dragons (8-14). Kaitlyn Sarver and Lauren Roush had eight points each for Ripley (14-7).
Morgantown 40, Parkersburg South 36: Kaitlyn Ammons scored 18 points as Morgantown held on for a road win.
Lindsay Bechtel chipped in 10 points for the Mohigans. Erin Williams powered the Patriots (8-13) with 13 points and Makenna Winans added 10.
Boys
Lincoln County 55, Sherman 38: John Blankenship registered 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Lincoln County past visiting Sherman.
Will Carpenter donated 13 points for the Panthers (13-8). Chris Abbott paced the Tide (10-10) with 19 points, and RJ Cline tacked on 10.
Thursday boys
Ripley 83, Riverside 53: Ripley combined for 10 3-pointers as they defended home court against the Warriors. Ty Johnson finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals to lead the Vikings (11-9), while Tobias Scholl scored 23 points and added five assists. Isaac Robertson had 12 points, and Luke Johnson finished with 10. For Riverside (1-20), Jeremiah Mason finished with 15 points and three steals and Josh Arthur and Jevante Elzy each scored 11 points.
Ravenswood 75, Gilmer County 59: The Red Devils had five players in double-figures as they returned from Glenville with the win. Jaycob Creel had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Devin Raines scored 19, Trey Mandrake scored 12, and Ashton Miller and Matthew Carte each finished with 10 points for Ravenswood (10-11). Brady Fitzwater led all scorers with 22 points for the Titans (10-12), with Ean Hamric adding 12 points and Zach Nicholas and Josh Lipscomb hitting 10 points each.
Point Pleasant 70, Van 51: Hunter Bush scored 22 points as Point Pleasant won their third straight game, taking a road win against the Bulldogs. Kyelar Morgan and Eric Chapman each had 12 points for the Big Blacks (9-11). David Stewart finished with 17 points to lead Van (4-15), with Shaun Booth adding 10.
Wednesday’s boys game
George Washington 75, Riverside 33: Mason Pinkett knocked down six of his team’s 11 3-pointers and scored 24 points to pace a Patriots victory at Riverside (1-19). Also for GW (13-5), Taran Fitzpatrick scored 12 points and Evan Hughes 11. For the Warriors, Javante Elzy had 18 points.