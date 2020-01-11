Quay Sutton’s 22 points led the way as South Charleston won its fourth straight game, beating Shelby Valley, Kentucky 54-33 in boys basketball Saturday during the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Field House.
Also for the Black Eagles (6-2), Harold Pannell scored all 12 of his points in the first half. SC led 31-9 at halftime.
For Shelby Valley (12-4), Kaden Robinson scored 10 points. SC hosts Capital Monday.
Scott 80, East Ridge, Kentucky 72: Jon Hamilton scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to help lock down Scott’s win, sweeping both games for the Skyhawks in the weekend Hatfield-McCoy Shootout.
Caleb Dingess finished with 19 points and Jagger Bell 18 for Scott (7-5), which beat Beth Haven Christian on Friday. The Warriors (4-9) were led by 17 points from Dalton Wellman, with Jon Mills and Braxton Stanley each scoring 14, and Hunter Damron had 11.
Girls
Nitro 61, Mingo Central 54: The Wildcats translated a strong start into a solid win at home against the Miners.
Emily Lancaster led Nitro (8-3) with 21 points, while Baylee Goins had 14 points and 11 assists and Haley Carroll finished with 18 points.
Zion Rhodes led all scorers with 26 for Mingo Central (6-3), with Scarlett Thomason adding 19.
Tucker County 52, Charleston Catholic 40: The Mountain Lions held Charleston Catholic to just three points in the third quarter on the way to a road win.
Hannah Rahin led the Irish (5-5) with 15 points and Clare Tupta added 10 points. Jayden Kuhn had a game-high 19 points for Tucker County (6-4), with London Hood adding 17.
Wayne 61, Gilmer County 41: The Pioneers held the Titans to just 12 points in the first half, as Wayne snapped Gilmer County’s six-game win streak.
Alana Eves led four Pioneers in double-figures with 16 points, with Sara Hooks and Kiersten Stroud each scoring 13 and Haley Wallace finishing with 12. Malaysia Morgan scored 16 to lead the Titans.
The win marks Wayne coach Wade Williamson’s 100th at the helm of the Pioneers.
Friday’s boys game
Tug Valley 69, Wyoming East 55: Ethan Colegrove had 23 points and Caleb May 15 as the Panthers (4-4) shot 60 percent in earning a win at the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout in Williamson. For the Warriors (1-7), Chase York scored 13 points and Anthony Martin 12.
Friday’s girls game
South Charleston 53, St. Albans 42: Myra Cuffee scored 21 points and the host Black Eagles hit 15 of 17 free throws to earn the win. Mia Terry added 13 points and Maliha Witten 10 for SC. The Red Dragons were led by Kiersten Eggleton (13 points) and Abi Melton (10).