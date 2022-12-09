Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ian Thompson hit a jumper with two seconds remaining to lift Buffalo to a 57-55 win over Point Pleasant in boys prep basketball Friday evening in Buffalo.

Caleb Nutter led the Bison (1-0) with 25 points and Bradley Harris had 13.