Prep basketball roundup: Thompson jumper sends Buffalo boys over Point Pleasant 57-55 Staff reports Dec 9, 2022 Ian Thompson hit a jumper with two seconds remaining to lift Buffalo to a 57-55 win over Point Pleasant in boys prep basketball Friday evening in Buffalo.Caleb Nutter led the Bison (1-0) with 25 points and Bradley Harris had 13.Eric Chapman posted 22 points to lead Point (1-1) and Payton Murphy chipped in 10.Summers County 49, Midland Trail 47: Michael Judy buried two 3-pointers in the final four minutes to lift Summers County over the visiting Patriots.Cruz Testerman led the Bobcats (1-0) with 15 points, while Brandon Isaac added 10 points and six rebounds. Judy finished with seven points and seven boards.Matt Light paced Midland Trail with 20 points and Cody Harrell had 12.Liberty Raleigh 56, Van 54: Jalen Cook notched 21 points as Liberty Raleigh opened the season with a road win.Zach Bowman donated 14 points for the Raiders and Ethan Williams tacked on 11.Shaun Booth pumped in a game-high 31 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-1) and Kevin McCarty scored 11.Greenbrier East 70, Musselman 43: Goose Gabbert poured in 16 points as Greenbrier East put away the Applemen.Bryson Brammer, Kaiden Huffman, and Adam Seams each added 11 points for the Spartans, who connected on eight 3-pointers.Jayson Gordon led the Applemen with 12 points, while Matt Mahood chipped in 11 and Nate Whyte 10.GirlsCharleston Catholic 48, Trinity 47: Molly Messer hit a floater with one second remaining to help the Irish escape with a road win.Messer finished with 18 points to lead Catholic (3-1), while Mary Rushworth added 17.Jenna Barnette tossed in 20 points for Trinity and Ella Lynch scored 14.Ripley 50, Sissonville 32: Sophie Nichols netted 24 points as Ripley won on the road to remain unbeaten.Abby Eastman added 10 points for the Vikings (6-0), who outscored Sissonville 20-10 in the third period to pull away.Kynadee Britton fired in 15 points to pace the Indians (0-2).Wayne 51, Lincoln County 26: The Pioneers stormed out to a 32-12 lead at halftime as they cruised to a home win.Addie Adkins led Wayne with 13 points, while Mikayla Stacy scored 12, Laneigh Brooks donated 10.The Panthers drop to 0-3.Roane County 44, Clay County 22: Roane County used 14 points from Faith Mason and a strong fourth quarter as it rolled to a road win.The Raiders outpaced the Panthers 16-3 in the final period to pull away. Maddie Hall finished with 11 points for Roane (3-1).Paris Williams led the Panthers with nine points.