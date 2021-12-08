Senior Kolton Painter scored a game-high 19 points, including his 1,000th career point in leading the Wildcats to a 63-32 boys basketball win over visiting Point Pleasant Tuesday night.
Painter added nine rebounds for Nitro (1-0), Trevor Lowe chipped in 12 points, and Charles Robbins contributed 11 points. Eric Chapman paced Point Pleasant with 16 points.
Calvary Baptist 77, Teays Valley Christian 70: Stevie Hicks poured in a game-high 27 points in leading Calvary Baptist to the road win. Micah Daniels added 17 points for Calvary Baptist and Ben Coleman chipped in 16. Brandon Brown (25 points) and Josiah Davis (20 points) led Teays Valley Christian (6-1).
Poca 58, Sissonville 26: Isaac McKneely posted a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds while Jackson Toney scored a game-high 21 points to give the Dots (1-0) the win. McKneely had four steals and Toney tallied five.
Tuesday girls games
Hurricane 62, Point Pleasant 36: Alex Anderson tallied 19 points in leading Hurricane to a home victory over Point Pleasant Tuesday night. Maddy Young and Erin Dempsey each scored 13 points for Hurricane (1-2) and Lilly Lucas dished out 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Tayah Fetty led Point Pleasant with 19 points.
South Charleston 55, Chapmanville 46: The Black Eagles outscored the Tigers by 14 points in the second and third quarters to earn the home win. Natalie Smith led SC with 15 points and Daviya Leggett added 13 points. Daizi Farley scored 14 points for Chapmanville and Jaiden Mahno grabbed 14 rebounds.
Logan 52, Herbert Hoover 34: Peyton Ilderton fired in 26 points and the Wildcats pulled away in the second half for the road win. Sasha Savetava led Hoover with 10 points.
Webster County 59, Roane County 39: Holly Perrine hit six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points for Webster County (1-1) and Sydney Baird added 16 points. Faith Mason scored 17 points for Roane County (0-2).
Elk Valley Christian 79, Greater Beckley Christian 22: Carlee Burdette poured in 31 points in leading EVC to the road win. Kaylee Graham added 17 points for Elk Valley Christian (3-1) and Kaitlyn Swor chipped in 14 points. Emma Holstein scored a team-high seven points for Greater Beckley Christian (0-1).
Braxton County 40, Clay County 20: Erica Nicholson was the lone double-figure scorer with 10 points for Braxton County. Ivy Taylor scored a game-high 12 points for Clay County (0-2).