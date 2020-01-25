Clare Tupta sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 points Saturday afternoon as Charleston Catholic posted a 44-37 girls basketball victory against visiting Madonna.
Also for the Irish (10-5), Sydney Bolles had 10 points. For the Blue Dons (8-7), Jazzy Melnky scored 16 points and Alaina Moore 10.
Wheeling Central 61, Sissonville 58: Hannah White led Wheeling Central with a game high 21 points, while Marisa Horan added 18 points in the road win. Sydney Farmer led Sissonville with 17 points, while Kennedy Jones added 12 points off four 3’s for the Indians.
Friday’s girls game
Tolsia 45, Cross Lanes Christian 28: Julie Boone scored 10 points to pace a balanced offense as the host Rebels evened their record at 7-7. For the Warriors (1-15), Karis Shannon had 11 points.