George Washington 73, Riverside 44: Lauren Harmison scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and had plenty of help as the Patriots won at home.
Kalissa Lacy added a game-high 22 points for GW (8-3) and Aamiyah Washington grabbed 17 boards. Jasmine Symns led Riverside (3-8) with 18 points, and scored her 1,000th career point and Kendall Merrell added 10 points.
Nitro 75, Shady Spring 33: Baylee Goins poured in 29 points and the Wildcats earned the comfortable win at home.
Haley Carroll added 13 points for Nitro (10-4) and Brooklyn Bowen chipped in 11 points. The Wildcats hit 10, 3-pointers on the game.
Herbert Hoover 56, Clay County 24: Allison Dunbar tossed in 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace the host Huskies to victory. Taylor Ray added nine points for Hoover (10-5), which led 22-0 after one quarter.
Parkersburg South 70, Morgantown 65: Makenna Winans scored 24 points, including her 1,000th career point and the Patriots held on for the road win.
Erin Williams added 22 points for Parkersburg South (3-10), which led by 17 at halftime. Kaitlyn Ammons led Morgantown with 18 points and Cat Wassick and Lindsay Bechtel both tallied 14 points.
Spring Valley 75, Capital 59: Hallie Bailey scored 18 points as the visiting Timberwolves (9-4) picked up a road win. Caroline Asbury added 17 points for Spring Valley with Brea Saunders contributing 13.
Talayah Boxley scored 18 points to lead Capital (4-9). Natalyia Sayles pitched in with 14 and Kya Hampton scored 10.
Tuesday's boys games
Winfield 70, Sissonville 44: Christian Frye scored 20 points and visiting Winfield used a second-quarter surge to defeat Sissonville. Also for the Generals (4-5), Donovan Craft had 13 points and Blake Morris 10. For the Indians (2-9), Joseph Udoh scored 17 points.
Man 75, Cross Lanes Christian 46: Sophomore Caleb Blevins set a school single-game record with 10 3-pointers, scoring 32 points to lead the Class AA No. 9 Hillbillies to victory. Blevins, who also had seven rebounds, was 10 of 14 from beyond the arc. Peyton Adams had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists and Austin Ball added 10 points for Man (8-1). Stevie Hicks paced the Warriors (5-8) with 17 points and Tyler Burdette added 15.
Van 67, Sherman 49: David Stewart’s 32 points and four assists led the way as the visiting Bulldogs racked up a win. Also for Van (3-7), Jacob Jarrell had 19 points. For the Tide (4-6), Logan Green had 10 points.
Mingo Central 61, Tug Valley 57: Devin Hatfield had 26 points and Drew Hatfield 23 points as the visiting Miners (8-3) won their fifth in a row. For the Panthers (5-8), Caleb May scored 23 points.
Tuesday’s girls games
Webster County 47, Braxton County 39: Sydney Baird scored a game-high 31 points to propel the Highlanders (5-8) to the road upset against the Eagles. Jocelyn Abraham had 19 points for Braxton (12-3), and Maggie Skidmore added 12.
Sherman 50, Cross Lanes Christian 36: Hailea Skeens tallied 21 points to pace the host Tide to victory. For Cross Lanes, Lauren Bailey had five 3-pointers and scored 18 points.