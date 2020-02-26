Winfield held Sissonville to five points in the first half and led by 50 en route to an easy 80-22 win at home in girls basketball Wednesday in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
ZZ Russell fired in 25 points for Winfield (21-2), Lauren Hudson added 14 points, and Mara McGrew chipped in 11 points. The Generals host Nitro Friday in the sectional final.
South Charleston 57, Capital 43: The Black Eagles trailed by four after the first quarter but rallied to earn the win at home in Class AAA Region 3 Section 1.
Genevieve Potter led SC (16-6) with 15 points and Myra Cuffee added 10 points. The Black Eagles play at George Washington Friday in the sectional final. Natalyia Sayles paced Capital with 14 points.
Charleston Catholic 44, Midland Trail 36: The Irish only led by one after the third quarter but pulled away in the fourth to earn the road win in Class A Region 3 Section 1.
Sydney Bolles scored 19 points to lead Catholic (14-9). The Irish advance to the sectional final Friday against either Pocahontas County or Webster County, who are scheduled to play Thursday. Emily Dickerson scored a game-high 20 points for Midland Trail (14-7).
Parkersburg South 56, Ripley 40: The Patriots had four double-figure scorers, led by Skyar Bosley with 15 points, in earning the home win in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1.
Makenna Winans added 13 points and Hannah Wingrove and Erin Williams each tallied 12 points for South (9-13), which advances to play at Parkersburg Friday night. Mckennan Hall led Ripley with 13 points.
Tuesday’s girls game
Logan 39, Chapmanville 37: Peyton Ilderton scored a game-high 19 points as fourth-seeded Logan rallied late to shock top-seeded Chapmanville in a Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal at Mingo Central. Jill Tothe added seven points as the Wildcats (10-13) outscored the Tigers 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
Ali Williamson paced the Tigers (16-7) with 14 points with Hollie Blair adding 10. Logan will play Lincoln County at Chapmanville Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional title.
Boys
Point Pleasant 71, Van 60: Braxton Yates tossed in career-best 28 points, hitting eight of his team’s 13 3-pointers, as the host Big Blacks picked up their fifth straight win to get to .500. Hunter Bush added 16 points for Point Pleasant (11-11).
For the Bulldogs (4-18), David Stewart had 20 points and Austin Javins 15.
Morgantown 71, Parkersburg 56: Carson Poffenberger’s 16 points paced a balanced scoring attack for the visiting Mohigans (18-3) in their victory. Alex Rudy added 15 points and Alec Poland 14 for Morgantown.
Parkersburg (7-15) was led by 17 points from Noah Umpleby, 15 by Sam Potts and 12 from Bryson Singer.