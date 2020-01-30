Winfield’s Emily Hudson had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists and was one of four double-figure scorers for the Generals as they handed Herbert Hoover a 70-46 girls basketball loss Thursday in Winfield.
Lauren Hudson donated 14 points and eight boards, Kierstyn Doss scored 14 points and Mara McGrew tacked on 11 points and six assists for the Generals (15-1), who outscored Hoover 23-11 in the third quarter to pull away.
Allison Dunbar registered 25 points and 10 rebounds and Taylor Ray added 16 points for the Huskies (11-7).
South Charleston 64, Hurricane 29: Maliha Witten scored a game-high 18 points as South Charleston topped Hurricane on the road. Myra Cuffee added 16 points for the Black Eagles. Nadia Legros led Hurricane with eight points.
Wayne 54, Logan 33: Alana Eves scored 19 points and the Pioneers used a fast start to put away host Logan. Haley Wallace added 11 points for Wayne (13-2), which stormed out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter. Peyton Ilderton led the Wildcats (7-8) with 12 points.
University 63, PikeView 58: University prevailed in the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley as Ashton Boggs led the Hawks with a game-high 31 points. Anna Perdue led PikeView with 20 points and Hope Craft added 14.
Braxton County 55, Gilmer County 47: Jocelyn Abraham scored a game-high 22 points for Braxton County. Trinity Bancroft led visiting Gilmer with 21 points.
Tolsia 67, Tug Valley 66: Julie Boone made two free throws in the waning seconds to help host Tolsia hang on for an overtime win. Autumn Block led the Rebels (9-7) with 20 points and Selena Browning added 16 and Katie Marcum had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kaylea Baisden poured in 27 points and Makayla May 25 to pace the Panthers (10-5).
Boys
Man 69, Van 43: Austin Ball exploded for 28 points as Man rolled to a road win. Ryan Cozart scored 17 points and Jackson Tackett tacked on 10 for the Hillbillies (11-2). David Stewart drained five 3-pointers and had 23 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-8).
Wheeling Park 91, Parkersburg South 71: Alex Vargo set a school record for homestanding Wheeling Park, dropping in 53 points in the win.
Vargo broke the record formerly held by Park coach Michael Jebbia. Cameron Marks led South with 22 points.