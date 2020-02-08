Coaches and fans alike can do some pre-state tournament scouting when the Little General Shootout at the Big House begins its three-day run on Monday at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.
A total of 18 state-ranked teams — nine boys and nine girls — is included in the mix of 26 games scheduled for the wall-to-wall basketball event, considered one of the largest regular-season hoopfests in West Virginia.
Admission is $8 per person, which includes as many as nine games in a single day. No pass-outs will be issued. Anyone leaving the arena must pay to re-enter.
Monday is heavy on boys ranked teams, as four will take the floor — Robert C. Byrd (No. 6 in Class AA) matches up with Winfield at 1 p.m., with Charleston Catholic (No. 3 A) playing Richwood at 4, Parkersburg South (No. 9 AAA) meeting Capital at 7:15 and St. Albans (No. 10 AAA) vying with Oak Hill at 8:45.
On Tuesday, it’s the girls’ turn to flash the talent with seven ranked teams competing. First up is Gilmer County (No. 5 A) against Lincoln County at 10 a.m., with Parkersburg (No. 3 AAA) playing Spring Valley at 1 p.m., South Charleston (No. 7 AAA) tackling Morgantown at 4, Huntington (No. 10 AAA) and Wyoming East (No. 6 AA) doing battle at 5:30 and then, in perhaps the girls premier game of the week, it’s George Washington (No. 6 AAA) meeting Winfield (No. 1 AA) at 8:45.
It’s back to a boys-heavy schedule on Wednesday, but the day begins with a pairing of girls Class A ranked teams in No. 9 Williamstown and No. 10 Tug Valley. Following that, it’s the Williamstown boys (No. 1 A) against Greenbrier West (No. 4 A) at 11:30, Greater Beckley Christian (No. 2 A) versus Parkersburg Catholic (No. 10 A) at 2:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson (No. 8 AAA) against Lewis County at 7:15 and Charleston Catholic — making its second appearance of the week — opposite South Charleston at 8:45.
The games will be run on a tight schedule. Teams will warm up at halftime of the preceding games, then be given 10 more minutes at the conclusion of those games.