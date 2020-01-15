Rodney Toler scored 24 points and Jaimelle Claytor 21 Wednesday evening to lead visiting St. Albans to an 80-66 boys basketball win at Hurricane.
Drew Reed added 13 points for St. Albans (6-3). Austin Dearing paced Hurricane (4-6) with 19 points and Austin Womack contributed 17.
Nitro 46, Herbert Hoover 44: The Huskies missed the game-tying shot in the final seconds as the Wildcats held on for a road win.
Kolton Painter and Josh Martin both scored 15 points for Nitro (3-7) and Trevor Lowe added 12. Grant Bonner paced Hoover (3-7) with 12 points followed in double figures by Eli Robertson (11) and Josh Swecker (10).
Woodrow Wilson 82, Riverside 51: Ayden Ince tallied 17 points and Dewayne Richardson 14 as the host Flying Eagles (5-4) built a 20-point halftime lead and coasted.
For the Warriors (0-10), Javante Elzy scored 17 points and Quinten DeMello 10.
Parkersburg 91, Preston 77: Sam Potts had 24 points and Josh Kopec 19 as the host Big Reds (4-5) rallied in the second half to win. Preston led 44-42 at the break.
For the Knights (4-5), Austin Metheny scored 26 points and Nick Smith 17 with eight rebounds.
Clay County 84, Calhoun County 46: Colton Pritt fired in 32 points to lead a balanced attack in the road win for the Panthers.
Curtis Litton and Grant Krajeski both scored 16 points for Clay (7-2) and Tanner Faulkner added 11. Nick Moore had a huge game for Calhoun (3-8) with 22 points and 18 rebounds.
Braxton County 65, Roane County 56: Jadyn Stewart scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Eagles (7-2) to the home win. Brayden Miller led Roane (6-5) with 16 points.
Mount View 56, Tazewell, Va. 43: Liam Fultineer tallied 12 points as the Golden Knights (4-7) pulled away for the home win after only leading by one at halftime.
Tuesday’s boys games
Mingo Central 77, Sissonville 67: Drew Hatfield and Jarius Jackson each had 19 points as host Mingo Central improved to 6-3 with a Cardinal Conference win.
For the Indians (2-7), Dylan Griffith scored 14 points, Joseph Udoh 12 and Brody Danberry 10.
Tug Valley 72, Westside 67: Ian Reed scored a season-high 21 points with four assists as the visiting Panthers (5-5) knocked off the No. 10 team in Class AA. Caleb May had 20 points and Easton Davis 15 with eight rebounds for Tug. Ethan Blackburn (20 points) and Daniel Reed (10) led the Renegades.
Webster County 85, Richwood 51: Rye Gadd tallied 22 points and the visiting Highlanders sank 12 3-pointers to take their third straight victory. Kadin Wright added 15 points for Webster (7-2).
Girls
Summers County 110, Meadow Bridge 21: The Bobcats scored at least 28 points in each of the first three quarters and held Meadow Bridge to single figures in all four quarters for the home win. Taylor Isaac had 22 points and 15 steals for Summers County (9-3), Gavin Pivont also had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Cheyenne Graham netted 24 points.
Tuesday’s girls game
Pocahontas County 66, Midland Trail 46: Kira Bircher poured in 25 points as visiting Class A No. 4 Pocahontas pulled away. Laila Calhoun added 14 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists for the Warriors (10-3) and Charity Ward contributed 12 points. Taylor Harrell had 17 points for Midland Trail (8-4).