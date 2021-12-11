HUNTINGTON — St. Joseph scored a sweep over Buffalo in a girls-boys high school basketball doubleheader Friday night at the St. Joe gym.
For the boys, the Irish made free throws when needed in the fourth period to knock off the Bison 75-67 in Todd Maynard’s first game as coach at St. Joe.
For the girls, the Irish pulled away in the fourth period for a 66-56 triumph. They scored just 28 Tuesday night in a loss to Greenup County.
St. Joe’s boys converted 15 of 20 free throws in the fourth period to prevail. Buffalo had taken a 59-58 lead with 3:05 left. Jesse Muncy’s basket tied the game at 61-61 and Phillip Ignatiadis hit two foul shots with 2:16 to play to put St. Joe ahead to stay, 63-61.
“Just needed to go,” said Muncy, who is known as “Money.” “We got it together. We had to focus. During the timeout, it was time to re-energize.”
As for the nickname, Muncy said, “When I get on I hardly miss. We’ve could’ve made a lot more [free throws], but we got the ones that got it for us.”
Muncy led St. Joe with 23 points. Caden Ehirim had 18 and Ignatiadis 15.
Bradley Harris paced Buffalo with 19 points. Ian Thompson added 17 and Caleb Nutter 14.
Girls
Amya Damon had the big night for St. Joe (2-3) with 32 points. Chloe Lee and Julia Preservati added 15 each.
Buffalo scored the last eight points of the third period to take a 46-45 lead. The Irish started the fourth period on an 11-0 burst to forge ahead to stay 56-46.
“Attack, cut down on the turnovers,” first-year St. Joe coach Alyssa Hammond said. “We cut the turnovers in half. Time to outperform and we took that direction. Have a good attitude and run with it.”
As for the quick start in the fourth, Damon said the Irish did what was needed.
“We realized we were down one and needed to kick it in gear if we’re going to win this thing,” Damon said. “Get the energy up.”
Abby Darnley led the Bison (2-1) with 26 points. Lilly Wyant added 10.