The last time the Man Hillbillies played in a boys basketball state championship game, Saddam Hussein ordered his Iraqi army to invade Kuwait.
The Detroit Pistons of “Bad Boys” fame were on their way to a second straight NBA title.
“The Simpsons” and “In Living Color,” part of fledgling Fox TV’s irreverent programming, first hit the airwaves. Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” was a hit on the music charts.
That was 1990. Thirty-one years is a long time, but that’s how long it has been for the Hillbillies.
Until Thursday, when the drought ended.
Class A No. 1-ranked and top seed Man advanced to Saturday’s Class A state championship game by topping Webster County 81-54 in the semifinals Thursday night at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win puts Man (15-2) in the finals at 10 a.m. Saturday against No. 3 seed and unbeaten Pendleton County (16-0), which defeated No. 2 seed Tug Valley 38-35 Thursday afternoon.
The Billies put on a hot-shooting and dominating display against the Highlanders. Man was a sizzling 61.2% from the floor for the game, making 30 of 49 shots, and was 12 of 23 from 3-point territory for 52.2%.
The Billies were a torrid 9 of 12 from 3-point land in the first half for a blistering 75%. Man was 16 of 24 shooting from the floor overall in the first half for a scorching 66.7%.
Caleb Blevins, Man head coach T.J. Blevins’ son, sank a Class A state tournament-record eight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points.
Caleb Blevins, overcoming a 1-of-11 shooting performance in Man’s quarterfinal win over Tucker County on Tuesday, was 5 of 6 from 3-point land in the first half. Peyton Adams was 4 of 5 in the first half from 3 and closed out with 18 points.
T.J. Blevins said his son hit his stride in the pregame warm-ups. It was a foreshadowing of what was to come.
“I saw him stroke six 3s in the warm-ups and I told [assistant] Coach [T.J.] Hoosier that he was going to be on tonight,” T.J. Blevins said. “I did not tell him that he was about to break the state record. I told him to get one more.”
Added Caleb Blevins, “I felt it in the warm-ups. I was struggling. It was a boost of confidence after you hit one. Then you keep going, going and going and you just get a feel for it.”
“I put my money up with Caleb. He’s the best shooter in the state, no doubt,” Adams said. “He can stroke it.”
Austin Ball led the way for Man with 25 points and ended up dunking twice.
“We were stroking the ball well. Overall, I could not be more pleased,” T.J. Blevins said. “These kids are very special. We’re in the state championship and we are on cloud nine. The whole town of Man will be here. You’ll see so many Hillbillies.”
Man last played in a state championship game back in 1990 when the Hillbillies lost 94-68 to Wheeling Central in the Class AA final.
The Billies will be looking for their first ever state title. Webster County, the defending Class A state champions from 2019, saw its season come to a close at 12-7.
“This is huge,” Coach Blevins said. “Those old guys back in 1990 keep on to me and I have a couple of good buddies on that team and they are in my ear the whole time. It’s been a long time.”
Jackson Tackett also broke into double digits for Man with 11 points.
Rye Gadd had 15 points and Kaden Cutlip 14 for Webster County, which was 22 of 50 shooting (44%).
“We played hard and outscored them in the third quarter,” Webster County coach Michael Gray said. “But we could not get over the hump. We knew that [Caleb Blevins] was going to come out of it from the other night. We knew they shoot the ball well.”
Man led 42-26 at halftime but the Highlanders cut the deficit to 11 at 48-37 with a 6-0 run in the third quarter. Man countered as Ball scored on a drive down the lane and Blevins drilled another 3-pointer as the Billies led 55-40 after three quarters.
Man then broke the game wide open in the fourth, outscoring the Highlanders 26-14. Ball had both of his slams in the fourth quarter. Blevins broke the state record with his eighth 3 in the closing minute.