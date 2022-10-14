After five seasons as head coach of the Winfield High School boys basketball team, Chris Stephens announced his resignation on Thursday evening.
Stephens made the announcement in a tweet in which he attached three photos with a screenshots of his written statement about his departure.
Stephens had been part of the Winfield boys program for the past 13 years, spending his last five years at the helm of the varsity team (2017-2022).
In his statement, Stephens began by writing, "I am extremely appreciative of the opportunity I have had to be a part of Winfield basketball for the past 13 years. From starting out coaching Freshman to JV to Varsity, I have poured a ton of time and effort into each of those positions...I have always fought for our players and have always prepared and tried to put our team in the best position to win every game or learn from the adversity. I have also had very high expectations and standards for our players and expected them to learn and do the right thing, even if it is a tough choice to make."
Stephens did not provide specific reasoning for his departure but he did allude to his family values and his lack of confidence in "the system" later in his statement.
"I have spent my whole life in the sport of basketball since I have been 3 years old, without missing a single season of either playing or coaching," Stephens tweeted. "It saddens me that I will be giving that up. However, as you grow to build a family, and have certain values and principles that you live by and stand for, and unfortunately I won't be able to continue to be a coach at Winfield High School after, in my opinion, severe lack of integrity in the system."
Stephens thanked prior head coaches, assistant coaches, athletic trainers, booster, sponsors, parents, fans, students and others.
He ended his statement by tweeting, "The thing that means more than anything currently though, and is the thing that gets sacrificed the most as a coach, is still being able to be a husband and dad to the best wife and 2 beautiful kids who I will now get to spend more time with as they grow."
Stephens accumulated a record of 68-53 in his five seasons with the Generals. Stephens reached the state tournament twice. He led the Generals to the Class AA tournament in 2017-18, beating No. 3 seed Westside in the first round to reach semifinals. He reached the Class AAA tournament in 2020-21, beating No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior in the first round to reach the semifinals.
Stephens is the son of Wheeling Central coach Mel Stephens.
The Gazette-Mail reached out to Stephens but Stephens declined further comment.