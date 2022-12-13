HURRICANE — Capital’s Grant Barclay had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against Hurricane at 66 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
The shot didn’t fall, though, and the Redskins (2-2) escaped with a 66-63 win over the Cougars (0-1) in a nail-biter at Hurricane High.
It’s a bounceback win for Hurricane after dropping two in a row, the most recent a 102-39 rout at the hands of Class AAAA preseason No. 1 Morgantown.
Capital opened its season with the loss and the new-look Cougars seemed to have a lot of rust to shake off. The Cougars left a lot of points at the free throw line as they were 19 of 38 as a team.
“We just had to take care of the ball and start rebounding, which we did a pretty good job of,” said Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland. “We got in foul trouble. Mondrell [Dean] stepped it up and rebounded really well. Then LaRon [Dues] and Carson [O’Dell], the two freshmen, come in and they did a really good job of handling the ball.”
Dean finished with 19 points, Dues scored nine and O’Dell tallied six. Hurricane was led by Jackson Clark, who scored 23 points.
“Tonight was really on our coaches,” Dean said. “They put us in a position to win. Our team came out to play defense. Capital is a good team. They like to kick out 3-pointers and get up a lot. We slowed it down.”
Sutherland said his team had trouble from the free throw line, too, but he thinks the Redskins have improved over last season.
“If we made our foul shots it wouldn’t have been as close as it was, but we couldn’t make our foul shots,” Sutherland said. “We made one out of two instead of two out of two. This time last year we would have lost that game. This year we have some senior leadership. That brings that kind of swagger, leadership, that we need to help us get over the humps.”
The teams traded baskets to start the game until Hurricane jumped out to a 12-5 lead midway through the first. As the first quarter ended, Clark followed Dean’s missed jumper with a layup to give the Redskins a 24-15 lead.
In the second, Brayden Whittington’s 3-pointer gave Hurricane its largest lead of the night at 31-19.
Capital didn’t go away, though, as it went on an 8-2 run to make the score 33-27.
Hurricane led 40-33 halftime.
Capital looked much stronger in the second half as the Cougars came out with a 5-0 run led by Dajavon Mills, drawing the score to 40-38.
With 4:14 left in the third quarter, Markel Booker hit a free throw to tie the game at 44 — the first tie since the first quarter. Capital stuck around, but Hurricane answered every time Capital tied the game and the score was 52-50 heading into the fourth.
Demahjae Clark’s floater tied the game at 52 to start the final period. Dean responded, hitting one of two field goals, but Clark helped Capital take its first lead since the first quarter. With Hurricane leading 53-52, Clark was fouled and hit both free throws, giving the Cougars a 54-53 lead with 7:23 left in the game.
The Cougars moved up 58-54, but Dean and O’Dell carried the Redskins on an 8-3 run during which O’Dell scored all six of his points, and Hurricane was back on top 62-61.
With Hurricane leading 64-61 and less than two minutes remaining, the Redskins turned the ball over on two straight possessions, but Capital didn’t take advantage.
Capital finally capitalized on a turnover as Jaquez Loveless stole the ball from O’Dell and scored to make it 64-63, but it was too little too late. Dean was fouled on the next possession and hit two free throws to give Hurricane a 66-63 lead.
Barclay got off a 3-point shot from the corner with time running down, but it bounced off the rim and Hurricane celebrated at midcourt.
Demahjae Clark led Capital with 21 points.