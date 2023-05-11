Bryan England is back as basketball coach at St. Albans.
England, who coached at St. Albans from 2017-20, was approved by the Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday and will be the Red Dragons’ coach for the 2023-24 season.
England takes over after Dana Womack resigned from the position after two years.
England coached at Winfield from 2014-17 and moved over to St. Albans in 2017. He led the Red Dragons to a Class AAAA state tournament berth in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“When the St. Albans job came up, I thought it was a wonderful opportunity,” England said. “There is a lot of history in the program, and there is a lot of pride in this community. I was very fortunate to get that [assistant job] back in 2017. We built that up and qualified for the state tournament in 2020. We hadn’t qualified in 17 years, and that was really exciting.”
“I just thought it was time to step back,” England said. “I’m raising a family here in St. Albans. I’m running a business here in St. Albans. That time was very crucial, and I really enjoyed the time I’ve had with my family.”
England got back into coaching as an assistant under Winfield coach Travis Tarr last season.
“Then this job came open and I just felt like it was the right time,” England said. “I live here, I work here. My kids are here. I feel really excited to have a chance to be a coach at St. Albans again.”
England and the Red Dragons were negatively affected by transfers after basketball season and England will have his work cut out for him.
“We had five returning varsity players enroll in other schools,” England said. “I don’t know if there is a program more affected by a new rule than St. Albans boys basketball. I really support the kids and families that do what’s best for them. As a coach, it is my job to water the grass where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to putting my all into the kids who will be wearing that SA on their chest next basketball season.”