Bryan England is back as head coach at St. Albans after taking time off after the 2020 season.

Bryan England is back as basketball coach at St. Albans.

England, who coached at St. Albans from 2017-20, was approved by the Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday and will be the Red Dragons’ coach for the 2023-24 season.

