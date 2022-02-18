Playing their third road game in four days, the Herbert Hoover Huskies managed to find the leg strength needed to continue their winning ways as they defeated the Nitro Wildcats 64-49 in front of a packed Alumni Arena in Nitro.
Herbert Hoover (14-6) came into the contest having won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss during that stretch being a road game with Nicholas County over two weeks ago. The Huskies won over Buffalo 56-45 Thursday night and completed a season sweep of Winfield Tuesday night with a 59-53 victory.
“I told a lot of people coming in that our three guards are the best in the state,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “Dylan Paxton did a phenomenal defensive job on [Nitro’s] Trevor Lowe. I think we all played good team defense tonight. It was a good win.
“That was one thing we as a coaching staff talked about before the game, how good were our legs going to be coming off back-to-back games like that. But they’re young and they’re ready to go. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Wildcats (9-12) were trying to extend their own winning streak of two after beating Lincoln County and Wayne over the past week.
The Wildcats opened the game with an early 9-4 lead off Trey Hall’s outside shooting. However, the Huskies evened it back up on back-to-back 3-point shots from point guard Devin Hatfield and Dylan Paxton.
Both teams traded scores throughout the rest of the half until the 3-minute mark of the second quarter, when the Huskies’ inside game with Dane Hatfield and Paxton began taking over while Devin Hatfield continued raining 3-point buckets. The Hatfield brothers would end the first half with a combined 21 points in Herbert Hoover’s 35-25 lead at the break.
The second half saw Nitro stay with the Huskies on the inside work of Kolton Painter. However, any momentum was countered by Paxton’s scoring drives to the basket.
The Huskies pulled 16 points ahead at 50-34 heading into the fourth quarter, when both teams became more physical and turned up the intensity. With four minutes to play the Wildcats pulled within 10 but could not muster enough stops to get any closer.
“We played well out of the gate but we dug ourself a hole that we couldn’t get out of. We tried to work it inside but we just couldn’t get a whole lot going,” said Nitro coach Austin Lowe. “We just played bucket for bucket and didn’t get enough stops. It was a physical game and wasn’t the cleanest game I’ve ever watched. But we have to move on. We have Poca Monday and we know them pretty well.”
For the Huskies, Devin Hatfield ended the game with 21 points while Eli Robertson tossed in 14 and Paxton 13.
The Wildcats were led by Trevor Lowe’s 14 points with Bryce Myers adding 10 points.