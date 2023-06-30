The indoor basketball courts at West Virginia State University were busy on Thursday and Friday.
The Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout, hosted by the St. Albans basketball program, drew 24 varsity boys basketball teams from throughout the state.
The two-day event featured 36 scrimmages at West Virginia State's Walker Convocation Center and auxiliary gym and proceeds benefitted the Red and Black Athletic Club, which was founded by St. Albans coach Bryan England.
On top of the scrimmages, there was also a coaching clinic featuring college coaches speaking to high school coaches.
It was the second annual Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout, and England, who is back at the helm of the Red Dragons after coaching them from 2017-20, is the mastermind behind it all.
"We started a non-profit in St. Albans called the Red and Black Athletic Club last year," England said. "The premise behind the club is to provide financial support for youth league, middle school and high school athletic programs in the community of St. Albans. Not just for the programs, but for facility upgrades and any type of needs that any of our programs have from youth league all the way up."
Ticket sales, concessions and concessions go toward the Red and Black Athletic Club and England said the shootout affords the organization funds to give back to the community.
"Also, we want to provide children in our community with opportunities they may not have," England said. "The net profit will go back to the community of St. Albans. For instance, we hosted a basketball camp in the fall of last year, and we had three former WVU basketball players, Gabe Osabuohien, Truck Bryant and John Flowers. They came in and it was free for the kids from St. Albans and we had 75 or 80 kids there. It was just an experience that we were able to provide them through the organization."
Herbert Hoover, Poca, Nitro, Winfield, Hurricane, Charleston Catholic, Buffalo and South Charleston participated. Alongside the Kanawha Valley teams were Wahama, Point Pleasant, Lincoln County, Oak Hill, Shady Spring, Ripley, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Cabell Midland, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, Greenbrier East, Webster County, Scott and Chapmanville.
"Just build relationships with coaches," England said. "Coaching is a fraternity and everybody is in it together. I know we compete and stuff, but there's a lot of great coaches in the state of West Virginia. My vision for this shootout was to bring northern teams down as much as we could and provide a competitive atmosphere in one of the best facilities in our state at West Virginia State."
England and his staff had to develop a relationship with WVSU athletic director Nate Burton as well. England said that wasn't a hard task.
Stories you might like
"Nate's been unbelievable for our community," England said. "He's a guy that is very invested in not just West Virginia State but the surrounding communities. He's been very good to me, and he's one of the best leaders I know. For him to be able to allow us to use this facility at a good rate is something that we're very appreciative of."
England was on a coaching hiatus when he started the Red and Black Athletic Club last year and the coaching position wasn't even open at St. Albans.
"Last year, I was not the coach," England said. "We had a couple businesses, so I was doing that and doing stuff with my kids. They were very involved with athletics. I wasn't the coach when we started this. Part of this when I started this too was to provide professional development opportunities for coaches."
England did exactly that with a coaches clinic.
University of Charleston men's basketball coach Dwaine Osborne gave a presentation called "Prioritizing Your Assets." Marshall University men's basketball assistant coach Adam Williams spoke about ball screen offense.
University of Rio Grande coach Ryan Arrowood's presentation was titled "Applicable Skill Development for Offense & Defense." Concord men's basketball coach Todd May spoke about pack-line defense.
University of Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher spoke about strength and conditioning for a high school athlete, and WVSU men's basketball coach Bryan Poore's presentation was titled "All Things WVSU Men's Basketball."
"We had the coaches clinic yesterday during the day that coincided with the shootout," England said. "Five college coaches from around this area. We had those guys that came and spoke, and it was just an amazing time of professional development for the coaches. We had a great turnout. I just think this is a positive atmosphere."
Poca coach Allen Osborne, one of the most veteran high school coaches around and a member of the 700-win club, attended part of the clinic and said he learned some new things.
"It's a great event," Osborne said. "Bryan and his folks have done a great job organizing it. You have a coaches clinic and obviously the chance to play games and play against good competition and get better. It's good for everybody involved.
"I went to the coaching clinic for two speakers. It was really good. I heard Todd May talk abut some defense and got some nuggets from him. Adam Fletcher was really good. I got some good stuff from him. I wanted to hear the rest of it, but I had to go to practice and do some things. It was really good. Young coaches need to take advantage of this."