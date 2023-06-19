HUNTINGTON — Stevie Browning could have been several other places.
The former Marshall University basketball star works at a private school in Logan where he owns Mountain Dreams Media and is opening a coffee shop.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 8:58 pm
On Friday, however, Browning was on the sideline at Cam Henderson Center coaching the boys basketball team from Logan High School — his alma mater — during the Thundering Herd’s team camp.
Zach Green stepped down as the Wildcats coach after seven seasons and hasn’t yet been replaced. Browning, who starred for Marshall from 2015 through 2017 after transferring from Fairmont State, met the need.
“Whoever can help out at the time just has to step up and take the reins,” Browning said. “It was the perfect opportunity for me to give back. I’m around them every day anyway. I know them all. I’m around them at practice. They’re comfortable with me and I’m comfortable with them. It’s an easy transition for me to step in and help. I enjoy it.”
Browning said he has no interest in the permanent job at the historic program, where he was an All-State selection and played for the 2010 Class AAA state champion Wildcats. He said he couldn’t let the Wildcats fall behind during the summer, so he and a few others are helping keep players sharp.
“To get them better,” Browning said of his goal. “I’m not doing the whole thing. We’ve had guys stepping in. It’s not just me. It’s a collective effort. We want to make sure they’re getting the care they deserve and the attention they deserve while there’s not a coach.”
Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni said he’s not surprised by Browning’s willingness to fill in.
“That’s the kind of guy Stevie is,” D’Antoni said. “I think that’s great. They’re good people in Logan, in Southern West Virginia.”
Browning agreed with D’Antoni’s assessment of the residents of the region.
“I’ve been around the world and I’ve never seen anyplace like it,” Browning said of Logan. “It’s a blessing to be from there. We’re a tight-knit group. We’re a family. Families have to step up and help each other when everything’s not going right. That’s all we’re trying to do.”
Between games, Browning and D’Antoni sat in folding chairs at the east end of the Henderson Center court watching Ripley play Martin County (Kentucky). They swapped stories and laughed. The tone turned serious for a while, then they switched back to discussing basketball.
“It’s a blessing to come back to Marshall and see everything they’ve done,” Browning said. “All the improvements are a blessing. To see old friend and talk to coach Dan is always a good trip.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.
