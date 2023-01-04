When George Washington and South Charleston face off in boys basketball, it’s usually worth the price of admission.
That was the case on Wednesday as the Patriots dominated in the second half to come back from a 10-point deficit and beat the Black Eagles 65-51 in front of a packed gym at George Washington High.
GW (7-0) outscored South Charleston (2-3) 35-16 in the second half and Brendan Hoffman scored 15 of those second-half points. Hoffman finished with a game-high 26 points.
GW coach Rick Greene said strong defense in the second half was crucial in the win.
“The first half they played really well,” Greene said of South Charleston. “They shot the ball well. I didn’t think we did some things well but a lot of it was them. They were hitting 3s and we weren’t getting out on them. The second half our defense stepped up and played well to put more pressure on the shooter. Then I thought we did a really nice job on the boards.
“In the second half, I’m not sure, but it didn’t seem like they got transition buckets. We kept them out of the lane. Everything we wanted to start the game doing defensively we did a little bit better job in the second half.”
Part of the reason GW played from behind to start the game was because of Bryson Smith’s hot shooting in the first two periods.
Smith gave the Black Eagles the initial 3-0 lead with his first of three 3-pointers in the first half. Smith scored eight of South Charleston’s 22 points in the first quarter and the Black Eagles established a 22-16 lead after the opening period.
After scoring 11 points in the first 10 minutes, Smith scored just six for the remainder of the game but still led the Black Eagles with 17 points.
“You’re not going to stop him,” Greene said of Smith. “He’s human, so he’s going to miss shots. The only thing we did was try to cheat to him a little bit and be there on the catch a little bit more. He’s a great player and you just have to try to contain him the best you can. You’re not going to stop him.”
With 2:48 left in the first half, Nasjaih Jones completed a three-point play after being fouled on a layup and hitting his free throw to give the Black Eagles a 35-25 lead — the largest lead for either team up to that point. South Charleston took a 35-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Patriots looked like a completely different team after halftime as they put together a 19-6 run in the third quarter led by three 3-pointers by Dawson Lunsford, who finished the game with 13 points.
GW hadn’t led since early in the first quarter when it was up 4-3, but the Black Eagles took that lead right back and held onto it.
That was until early in the third quarter. Hoffman tied the game with a steal and score with 6:18 left in the third quarter and, after another defensive stop, Hoffman’s 15-footer gave the Patriots a 39-37 lead — their first lead since the first quarter.
George Washington never relinquished that lead. Before South Charleston’s players and fans knew it, the Patriots led 57-41 with 4:52 left in the game. South Charleston scored just six points over 12 minutes to open the second half.
“It was a combination of really good team defense and then Dawson hit a couple of big 3s and Brendan got some big buckets and we kind of relaxed a little bit,” Greene said. “It goes hand-in-hand when you’re hitting shots, you pick it up on the defense a little bit. We shot the ball better the second half.”
There was standing room only for the season’s first contest between the Mountain State Athletic Conference foes and Greene said there were probably some nerves initially.
“There has to be [nerves], I would think,” Greene said. “We played two freshmen and it’s the first time we played South Charleston. There had to be some nerves. The longer it went the more we settled down. It’s just a really nice victory for us. [South Charleston coach] Josh [Daniel] is doing a really nice job with those kids and we’re going to see them again. The chances are we’re going to see them in the sectional.”
For George Washington, Noah Lewis joined Hoffman and Lunsford as a double-figure scorer as he tallied 12 points.
For South Charleston, Jones scored 15 points and Christian Goebel tallied 11.
GW next hits the hardwood on Friday on the road against Spring Valley, while South Charleston hosts Capital on Friday.