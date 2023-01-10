Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huntington didn't go down without a fight against George Washington on Tuesday night. 

When the prep boys basketball Class AAAA No. 5 Highlanders were on the ropes late in the fourth quarter, they came back and forced two overtimes, but the effort wasn't enough as the Class AAAA No. 3 Patriots came away with the 86-83 double-overtime win at George Washington High to remain undefeated.

