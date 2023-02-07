George Washington’s boys flexed their muscles against a fellow Class AAAA top-10 opponent.
The No. 3 Patriots made it rain, hitting nine 3-pointers en route to a 79-54 rout of No. 7 Jefferson on Tuesday in the second day of the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.
George Washington (16-2) hit six of its first seven 3-point attempts and was 9 of 16 overall from long range as a team. Coach Rick Greene said it’s tough for any team to beat his Patriots when they shoot that well.
“We shot it extremely well, especially in the first half,” Greene said. “I don’t know what the percentage was, but we can’t shoot it much better than that. Even if we hadn’t shot that well, it felt like we were in a good spot at halftime because we were much better defensively. That’s what I’m looking at now. I was really happy with the defensive effort over everything else.”
The Patriots made the Cougars take plenty of bad shots in the first half as Jefferson was 8 of 27 from the field after two periods. The Cougars finished with a 22-of-57 shooting performance compared to GW’s 29-of-45 shooting clip.
After GW suffered its first two losses of the season last week, Greene said his team wasn’t doing little things well. Not so Tuesday.
“They did little things, like we’ve been saying,” Greene said of the GW defense. “We’re talking in our terms, the guards are getting bumped back to the top or they’re running along the baseline. It truly is talking and contesting the shot, and we were much better tonight.”
Jefferson (10-6) had a tough time in Institute as the Cougars dropped two games in two days, losing to South Charleston on Monday and GW on Tuesday. Greene said the result would be much different if the teams had a rematch.
“I think if we play them again, we don’t have that score,” Greene said. “They played last night, we didn’t. When you shoot that well, you’re going to be up on almost anybody, and they missed some shots. I just thought that first half we played very well on both ends.”
GW led the entire game after Ben Nicol got the offense going with a 3-pointer to make it 3-0 Patriots. In the blink of an eye, GW was up 23-4 heading into the second quarter.
It was a clinic from there as GW led by 35 points at 6:10 in the third quarter.
Nicol sprained his ankle in a Jan. 10 win against Huntington and it had been giving him trouble over the past few games. He looked like he was back to 100% on Tuesday as he scored 14 points to pace the Patriots, along with Brendan Hoffman, who also had 14.
Nicol pulled in seven rebounds and Greene agrees that he’s getting back to 100%.
“Like any ankle sprain for anybody,” Greene said. “He had to work his way through it. Matt Bradley, the trainer, did a great job of taping him. He’s not even taping him anymore. But yeah, he’s back to 100%.”
Hoffman scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half as he didn’t play much of the second half. In the third quarter, he was poked in the eye while driving to the basket and left the game with an injury. Greene expects Hoffman to be all right.
“He got poked in the eye and was seeing double vision,” Greene said. “I’ll go check, but again, Matt didn’t feel like it was anything serious.”
Ashton Gute was GW’s third scorer in double figures as he had 13 points.
Will Shively was a bright spot for Jefferson with a game-high 25 points.
GW outrebounded Jefferson 29-22 and the Patriot bench tallied 25 points compared to Jefferson’s five.
GW’s next matchup is the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game on Feb. 18 at South Charleston Community Center. The Patriots will play the winner of Huntington versus South Charleston’s matchup on Thursday at Huntington High at 7 p.m.
George Washington 23 24 17 14 — 79
Jefferson 4 13 20 17 — 54
George Washington (16-2): Lewis 9, Lunsford 8, Hoffman 14, Deem 9, Nicol 14, Dennison 8, Gute 13, Kelley 2, Pinkerton 2.
Jefferson (10-6): Wi. Shively 25, Wy. Shively 2, Gladney 9, Jenkins 13, Fritz 3, Vickers 2.