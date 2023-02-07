Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Washington’s boys flexed their muscles against a fellow Class AAAA top-10 opponent.

The No. 3 Patriots made it rain, hitting nine 3-pointers en route to a 79-54 rout of No. 7 Jefferson on Tuesday in the second day of the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.