Allen
James Monroe’s Eli Allen drives to the basket against Clay-Battelle during a Class A basketball state tournament semifinal game March 17 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 RICK BAREBO | Register-Herald

James Monroe’s Eli Allen ascended the ladder like a king taking the throne, cutting down the final piece of the net following the Mavericks’ 66-35 victory against Tucker County in the Class A boys basketball state championship game.

He had a crown on his head, brought to Charleston by a friend, and he hoisted the net into the air like a scepter, a net that will go into the Mavericks’ trophy case and live on in posterity like the championship and net the Mavericks claimed the year before.

