George Washington’s boys basketball team lost two heavy hitters from its starting lineup.
With the graduation of All-Kanawha Valley co-Players of the Year Ben Nicol and Ben Hoffman, the Patriots went into the offseason needing to replace some holes in its lineup.
The Patriots, which were ousted by Jefferson in the first round of the Class AAAA state tournament last season, picked up three new players who transferred to GW after the 2022-23 season.
Jackson Clark (Hurricane), Christian Goebel (South Charleston) and Chance Hartwell (St. Albans) are now Patriots and they were wearing GW colors during Thursday’s camp at the University of Charleston.
The Patriots defeated defending state runner-up Parkersburg South in a scrimmage and, though coach Rick Greene didn’t think his team played its best, he thinks the three newcomers are fitting into his lineup well.
“They came for the right reasons,” Greene said. “We had six kids leave. They left for various reasons — and that’s OK. I wish them nothing but the best. The three that came in, they weren’t running from anything. They were established players in their own right. They have not said or had one negative feeling toward their other schools. They just had an opportunity to do something different and they wanted to come to us. They’ve been really good.”
Hartwell, a senior guard, averaged 15.1 points per game last season and he was an All-Kanawha Valley third-team selection at St. Albans.
“It was a real easy decision on my part coming up here to GW,” Hartwell said. “Knowing the history and what Rick Greene can do, how my teammates treat me when I came in. It felt like home from the jump.”
Goebel was a Class AAAA All-State honorable mention last season.
“I’ve been wanting to come here since my freshman year,” Goebel said. “I played AAU with Dawson [Lunsford] and Chance. I feel like we gel together really well.”
Clark was also a Class AAAA All-State honorable mention and he said he likes the culture at GW and he played with some of his new teammates in AAU.
“I just felt like it was a better place to be,” Clark said. “I like what Patriot basketball is about. I just like the culture here better and how the guys are and how the team is. I already had some friends on the team. I played with Chance before, and I know Christian.”
Lunsford, a junior, has been with GW for his career and he knows he has to step up and be a leader.
“I have to be a leader on this team and be more vocal,” Lunsford said. “Now that Ben and Brendan are gone — they were the ones who led last year — I think I’m going to step up with scoring, passing and playing defense.”
Lunsford likes his three new teammates.
“I played with Christian and Chane in AAU,” Lunsford said. “We already jell really well. We’re all great shooters and they all love to pass the ball and share the ball.”
Goebel said playing at GW presents a better opportunity on and off the court.
“Outside of basketball, I feel like GW is a really good educational school,” Goebel said. “They made me feel like home. It’s been a blast. Everybody shares the ball, everybody plays defense. Everybody holds everybody accountable.”
Greene explained the brand of basketball he expects his team to present come December.
“I think we’re going to be a lot more balanced offensively,” Greene said. “We’re not going to have to rely on one or two people. The first five or six that go on the floor score in their own ways. There’s some jump shooters and some penetrators that go inside. There’s some breakdown guys. I think we’re going to be very balanced about how we attack offensively.”